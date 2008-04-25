What's new

PMLN leadership getting thrashed

Guess what? Chutiya media and MC journalists ignored Imran khan's victory and have been talking about PTI attacking PMLN " senior " members and are portraying it as a tragedy
 
that is why all those PMLN shits were gathered outside instead of coming in to vote. they wanted to create a story to divert attention from Imran Khan's victory. of course, the media is in PDM's pocket and they loved covering the commotion that happened outside.
 
Actually they did this drama purposefully, so to distract attention from the fact that PM got 178 votes and once again its proven they bought those votes. If this is izzat of an MNA vote then wat will be value of a citizen vote.
 
PML (Narender) purposely played the drama for distraction - this breed has significant characteristics to play such role in their DNA. Born thieves/corrupts/thugs and cancer of the society.
 
