Pmln Javed Latif Admitting now that It was sazish?

FX4axJyWAAEpNMU.jpg
 
Yeh press conference main beth kar PTI ko challenge kar raha hai keh ab tum dissolve karo assembly.

Beta ab tum sukoon kar kay betho, choosni moon main dalo, aur sattu pi kar so jao.

On a more serious note, he has always been a hawk and closer to Nawaz Sharif...he is just bringing the NS camp POV out in the public, and calling out Shehbaz Sharif, keh deal ki thi aur bara dar tha Faiz kay anay ka aur cases ka to ab bhugto.

But then again, Mian sahab to bahir bhag gaye thay, Maryam bhi outside jail, agli bari Shehbaz aur Hamza ki thi, so they had to cut a deal.

But for some reason these fools just can't seem to grasp, ticket PML-N ka hota hai, Nawaz Sharif ya Shehbaz Sharif ka nhn. It is of the party. Voter and aam banda doesn't think keh yeh do camp hain bahion kay, that's just for talk shows. On voting day, and regarding policies, it's PML-N. If I could give them any suggestion, they should sort out this difference in between themselves, yeh press conference par mat karain, and get your party in order. Dono khandan aik doosray ko double cross karnay par lagay hain.

Remember, Shehbaz Sharif and Javed Latif are not even on talking terms.
 
Javed Latif should be asking Zardari, what happened.

He is barking up the wrong tree.

Apparently, it seems neutrals got played as well by Zardari.
 

