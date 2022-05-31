Pmln govt using govt funds on their advertisements

Why do you even need to run an ad before a visit has even taken place?



If you get some big deals and major successes, then ok, chapwa lo ad...but you are simply going to a country ffs...WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY



Guess that's why the media was so against PTI. PML gave an ad on the fourth day of govt on prime time TV and newspaper front pages, now this, Saleem Safi getting a free umrah and his brother in PTV, Fahd Hussain SAPM, Absar Alam becoming PEMRA Chairman, Irfan Siddiqui a senator, and the list goes on.



Aur N league walon ko khud samajh nhn ateen yeh cheezain? Are they so dumb that they don't realize that this would just be another talking point against them? Ya yeh sab itnay besharam ho gaye hain keh inhain farq hi nhn parta? Or do they just take us for fools?