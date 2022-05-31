What's new

Pmln govt using govt funds on their advertisements

AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
8,539
-2
8,986
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IMG_20220531_005736.png


So this is why saleem safi was against pti govt. No perks.

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
This should not be happen, this is not only bad for optics but waste of money too.
Click to expand...
When they govt have no achievement, then they made news as advertisement like they achieve so much.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531570856463417344
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,044
27
21,114
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why do you even need to run an ad before a visit has even taken place?

If you get some big deals and major successes, then ok, chapwa lo ad...but you are simply going to a country ffs...WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY

Guess that's why the media was so against PTI. PML gave an ad on the fourth day of govt on prime time TV and newspaper front pages, now this, Saleem Safi getting a free umrah and his brother in PTV, Fahd Hussain SAPM, Absar Alam becoming PEMRA Chairman, Irfan Siddiqui a senator, and the list goes on.

Aur N league walon ko khud samajh nhn ateen yeh cheezain? Are they so dumb that they don't realize that this would just be another talking point against them? Ya yeh sab itnay besharam ho gaye hain keh inhain farq hi nhn parta? Or do they just take us for fools?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PMLN making the Banana Republic
Replies
1
Views
177
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
ziaulislam
  • Poll
Next election challenges and predictions
Replies
10
Views
366
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
Norwegian
Institutions should stay in their constitutional limits and openly support this govt: Ex PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
2 3
Replies
43
Views
921
Olympus81
O
ziaulislam
  • Poll
What can turn around pakistan?
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
901
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
Govt wants establishment to endorse IMF conditions at an NSC meeting or it will step down
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
117
Views
2K
Blueindian
Blueindian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom