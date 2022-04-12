What's new

PMLN government to end PTI relief package, amnesty scheme and reduction in petroleum prices

Islamabad: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Miftah Ismail on Tuesday lamented that the country’s economy was badly damaged during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which had piled the public debt to the level of Rs6,400 billion.

Addressing a press conference along with other PML-N leaders Musaddiq Malik and Muhammad Zubair, Ismail said that PTI had made people to suffer by taking the economy to this bad condition.
He said, the fiscal deficit was hovering at around Rs5,600 billion and if supplementary grants of Rs800 billion was included, the total amount would reach to Rs6,400.

The PML-N leader elaborated how the illogical decisions by the previous government had resulted in increasing overall debt.

He, however, expressed the hope that future of Pakistan was brighter under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. He said all possible efforts would be made to contain the deficit, adding that it was their responsibility to lead country towards better future.



Miftah Ismail who is expected to become Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, also criticized the PTI government over providing relief package of Rs 370 billion under which the former prime minister Imran Khan had announced to reduce the petroleum prices by Rs 10 per liter and electricity by Rs 5 per unit.

To a question, he said the government had not decided yet to increase the petroleum prices but the decision would be taken after reviewing the summary issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

This was a landmine that the PTI government had laid for the upcoming government, he said adding that the amnesty scheme was also needless as it was against the conditions agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

When asked whether the current government would take measures to reduce the inflation rate in the country, Miftah Ismail pointed out that the government could not control the inflation immediately due to bad policies of the previous government.

“First we will negotiate with the IMF to convince them to ease out the tough conditions so that the government could provide relief to the masses,” he added.

timesofislamabad.com

Pakistan and this world by extension is a big joke. I wish we didn't even exist in the first place

The true cause of all pain is existence itself. Unfortunately, we will still exist after dying. I am under the influence of schopenhauerian pessimism
 
I listened few minutes of his press conference. He was stuttering & stumbling . He fumbled economic numbers few time as well.

Very unimpressive effort.

Is he the best PML(N) got?
Their financial wizard Ishaq Dollar is coming to save us. Diplomatic Passport issued. On next flight.
 
I listened few minutes of his press conference. He was stuttering & stumbling . He fumbled economic numbers few time as well.

Very unimpressive effort.

Is he the best PML(N) got?
This is the real PMLn

What Gobar news sells you is a farce that doesnt even exist
 
I listened few minutes of his press conference. He was stuttering & stumbling . He fumbled economic numbers few time as well.

Very unimpressive effort.

Is he the best PML(N) got?
I hope him and Ishaq Dar will work together to fix our economy. We are nearly bankrupt due to bad economic policies of Niazi government.
 
Good on petroleum prices blunder from PTI, amnesty scheme I am not too sure
ending relief package is a bad move
as far as i can tell , petrol rates were already subsidized so its unlikely they will go down rather a 10rs or 20rs jump directly

I hope him and Ishaq Dar will work together to fix our economy. We are nearly bankrupt due to bad economic policies of Niazi government.
hahahahhahaha don't you remember the foreign reserves of Pakistan in 2018? Pakistan was bankrupt due to your lumber one minister.
 
I hope him and Ishaq Dar will work together to fix our economy. We are nearly bankrupt due to bad economic policies of Niazi government.
Paris_Tuileries_Garden_Facepalm_statue.jpg
 
We are nearly bankrupt due to bad economic policies of Niazi government.
Just an innocent question.

When PML(N) left government in 2018, it left $9 billion in treasury. If Pakistan was not bankrupt then, so how com Pakistan is bankrupt now when there are $22 billion in Treasury?

Or you just like to be a troll who craves attention?
 
I listened few minutes of his press conference. He was stuttering & stumbling . He fumbled economic numbers few time as well.

Very unimpressive effort.

Is he the best PML(N) got?
All the smart brains Pakistan has generated are sitting outside the country, whatever is the left over is what Pakistani's have to deal with.
When I was IK Economic Advisory Council dissolve due to the whole Ahmedi non-sense when the Mulla's woke, I knew it was over no smart person wanted to work in Pakistan.
 
Pakistan and this world by extension is a big joke. I wish we didn't even exist in the first place

The true cause of all pain is existence itself. Unfortunately, we will still exist after dying. I am under the influence of schopenhauerian pessimism
After 70 years of existence Pakistan is now one of the poorest and most indebted countries in the world. Our leadership is decided by whoever pays our politicians the most.

I guess that's an acheivement of sorts....

Just an innocent question.

When PML(N) left government in 2018, it left $9 billion in treasury. If Pakistan was not bankrupt then, so how com Pakistan is bankrupt now when there are $22 Billion in Treasury?
There is a difference between foreign exchange reserves, and the 'National debt', the amount the government owes it's own people.
 

