Pmln government has also increased the price of SUI Gas by 45%

All this PTI/Army/foreign govt drama aside, why are you guys crying about fuel prices? Seems to me prices need to come up a lot more to be inline with global trends. And given inflation hitting everywhere, what's the issue here?
Gasoline prices around the world, 30-May-2022 | GlobalPetrolPrices.comGas prices by country using official data sources.www.globalpetrolprices.com
check.my thread.of press conference, everything shaukat tarin and hammad azhar explainedAll this PTI/Army/foreign govt drama aside, why are you guys crying about fuel prices? Seems to me prices need to come up a lot more to be inline with global trends. And given inflation hitting everywhere, what's the issue here?
Then better to live within their means. And yes Pakistanis can afford it esp when they can afford to splurge on J-10s and subs etc. Businesses and lower gdp? Either innovate of stay poor and uncompetitiveDo Pakistanis make enough to pay those prices? It’s going to bring down businesses and lower gdp.
Why can't someone do him and his familyYou will find this man in London searching for Sui gas....
In a Rolex shop....
