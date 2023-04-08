PMLN and the Amritsari Vote

Someone has to say it, so I will.PMLN's hardcore voter base are mainly East Punjabis (called) who immigrated to central Punjab in and around 1947. This is where PMLN gets the majority of its support from. When I say Amritsari, I’m referring to the East Punjab Muslim elites/landlords/British bootlickers who were part of the Punjab Unionist Party at one time.Today they support and view PMLN no differently than how some Urdu speakers in Karachi viewed MQM in the past- the difference between the two communities couldn’t be any different. Urdu speakers seem to have evolved over the past 75 years and have always been racially profiled as not being “real Pakistanis” despite always defending their identity and referring to themselves as Pakistani only.PMLN supporters are still impressed by paved roads being called “gifts”. What’s also interesting is how they like to maintain a separate identity from the “other Punjabis”. You’ll notice them intermarrying and trying to keep the wealth and power they’ve amassed within the community.PMLN today was not around in 1947, and it would be foolish to assume that this Zia ul Haq invented political party is a continuation of the original Muslim League. We all know how Zia’s former predecessor deposed of Fatima Jinnah.Rather, PMLN has disturbing similarities with the formerwhich disappeared in 1947.They too were heavily dominated by East Punjabi Muslims. Funny enough, they opposed Pakistan's independence and represented to views of the landlords and wealthy elite of Punjab - sound familiar?I'm not saying all Amritsaris vote for PMLN, and I'm not saying all Urdu speakers vote for MQM, but what I'm noticing is how the hardcore PMLN supporters narrative is slowly beginning to change its tone from a fake nationalist view to a fake "Punjabi" view, which is disingenuous.1. East Punjabis don't represent the majority of Punjab's population.2. PMLN's entire leadership actually consist of Kashmiri immigrants to East Punjab. Ethnically Nawaz Sharif's entire family are all Kashmiris, who settled in East Punjab at the turn of the 19th century due to famine in the Kashmir Valley.Hilariously, most Kashmiris from the valley disown them and the Sharif’s themselves regard Jati Umra as their ancestral home.If I’m trying further trying to dig a hole for the Pakistan Dalla Movement on social media, I would push this narrative hard. These people have never had Pakistan’s interests at heart…ever.