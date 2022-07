PMLN and PPP leaders in private meetings said they brought down Imran Khan so that General Faiz Hameed would not become next army chief: Aizaz Syed

So it wasn't really a foreign conspiracy which Imran Khan had been selling you'll? Really????



While we all knew, all along that it was all about the appointment of the next Army Chief and that there was no foreign Conspiracy, it is a good omen that some of you too have started believing the same. Late but atleast you got there!



Hoping that you'll get there on all the other points too and stop buying all the crazy crap IK is selling.