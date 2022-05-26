What's new

PMLN agrees to buy gas from Russia

Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Beast said:
Bajwa will immediately overwrite this decision and buy American gas disregards of price.
It's just gimmick of Bajwa and his installed govt. to discredit IK's taunts, nothing more. Pakistan will surely go for mutual interests based foreign policy after elections if IK make comeback with majority. Until then, anything coming from Pak on foreign policy / geopolitics should be taken with truck load of salt.
 
Wood

Shahbaz proving the accusations levelled against him wrong yet again. Smart move would be to advertise this prominently through all domestic media. It will help PDM break PTI's narrative of 'imported gov.'. :cheers:
 

