PML-Q Pervaiz Elahi bombastic interview against PTI & Imran Khan's follies

1. If this piece of filth actually had an offer of CM from the opposition and he truly believed they have the numbers to defeat Khan, why would he be sitting on TV burping and talking?

2. If the opposition have the numbers, why do they need a counter jalsa?

3. If all this is actually true what happens in a year? PMLN wins….chaudhary brothers are out on their ugly gujarat asses. PTI wins….Chaudhary brothers are effed beyond their wildest imagination.



Bottom line….this is a confrontation of wits and nerves….opposition are witless and PMLQ are neuropathic.