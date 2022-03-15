PML-Q Pervaiz Elahi bombastic interview against PTI & Imran Khan's follies
Imran Khan has been changing nappies - Says Pervaiz Elahi.
Imran Khan is too naive and baby.
Non-experience of PTI and Imran Khan. Incompetence of PTI. No corrupt money brought back into Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan is a nappy changer!
