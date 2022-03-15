What's new

PML-Q Pervaiz Elahi bombastic interview against PTI & Imran Khan's follies

AsianLion

AsianLion

PML-Q Pervaiz Elahi bombastic interview against PTI & Imran Khan's follies


Imran Khan has been changing nappies - Says Pervaiz Elahi.

Imran Khan is too naive and baby.

Non-experience of PTI and Imran Khan. Incompetence of PTI. No corrupt money brought back into Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a nappy changer!
 
Flight of falcon

Basically he is saying I am the condomn used by every political party and Ik is refusing to use him…..

I would tell this Chaudhry to **** off. This family is just as dirty as Mian Saanp.
I am glad IK is ignoring him and making him feel worthless .
 
khail007

With so much mature support and numbers of votes way above the required numbers for the success of No Confidence. Still, I am amazed to see the frustration, in PDM camp - long march/short march/dharna/long march/dharna from 24 onwards and on 27 'Jalsa' in D-Chowk. 27 is the day when PTI already announced their 'jalsa' at D-Chowk.
PDM seeks confrontation and is not interested in the No-Confidence motion. IMO, they are aware that they could not sum up 172.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

pervez elahi is simply trying to make himself important. he would be the dumbest turd for brains if he is going to trust the "guarantees" of zardari and they gay sharif brothers...
 
tkmd

1. If this piece of filth actually had an offer of CM from the opposition and he truly believed they have the numbers to defeat Khan, why would he be sitting on TV burping and talking?
2. If the opposition have the numbers, why do they need a counter jalsa?
3. If all this is actually true what happens in a year? PMLN wins….chaudhary brothers are out on their ugly gujarat asses. PTI wins….Chaudhary brothers are effed beyond their wildest imagination.

Bottom line….this is a confrontation of wits and nerves….opposition are witless and PMLQ are neuropathic.
 

