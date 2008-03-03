Pervaiz Elahi proposed as new PML-Q president



* PML-Q leadership wants a non-Chaudhry as party president in Punjab

* Humayun favoured to head PML-Q in Punjab



By Qamar Jabbar



LAHORE: The Central Working Committee of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has proposed the name of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the next PML-Q president, according to sources.



The sources said the partys internal elections would be held in the second week of May in which Elahi could be elected, unopposed with the consensus of the PML-Q general council, as PML-Q president.



Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the current PML-Q president, was first elected to the post on January 2003, after the then party president, Mian Muhammad Azhar, resigned from his office due to some differences with the party leadership and his defeat on two National Assembly (NA) seats in the 2002 general elections.



Shujaat was re-elected by the PML-Qs general council on May 12, 2004, for a period of four years.



All office bearers of the PML-Q shall hold their offices till the next elections and no person shall hold the same office more than twice, the sources quoted the PML-Qs constitution. Shujaat and Elahi have completed two consecutive terms as PML-Q president and PML-Q Punjab president, respectively.



No more Chaudhry: Shujaat, who also served as PML-Q Punjab president from 1997-99, has a chance to get elected on the same post, but the PML-Q central leadership wants a person - other than one from the Chaudhry family - on the seat. Shujaat lost on two NA seats in the February 18 general elections.



Humayun: The sources said former commerce and trade minister Humayun Akhtar Khan could be named as the next PML-Q Punjab president after the nomination of Hamid Nasir Chatta as PML-Q parliamentary party leader in the Punjab Assembly.



However, senior party leaders such as Mian Manzoor Ahmad Watoo, Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri and Mian Muhammad Azhar could also be considered for the PML-Q Punjab chief post. The sources maintain that Hamayun is a favourite.