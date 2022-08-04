What's new

PML-Q EXECUTIVE COUNCIL BACKS CH SHUJAAT HUSSAIN AS PARTY LEADER

Pakistan Muslim League’s (PML-Q) executive council has expressed its confidence in party leader Chaudhry Shujaat and decided to issue a show cause notice to Kamil Ali Agha and other participants of the Lahore session of the party, ARY News reported.

According to details, PML-Q held its executive council session on Thursday and backed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussian as the party head of the party. The council denounced Kamil Ali Agha’s statement about Chaudhry Shujaat’s health.

The PML-Q executive council also announced to issue show cause notices to Kamil Ali Agha and other participants of the party meeting held in Lahore. The council also decided to challenge the action to remove Chaudhry Shujaat as the party head in the court.


Also Read: ‘Chaudhry Shujaat is PML-Q founder, can’t be dismissed’

A resolution deeming the 10 August session summoned by Kamil Ali Agha ‘unmandtory’. The Punjab organization does not have the authority to summon any session. Party leaders who participate in the meeting called by Agha will be suspended, the resolution said.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Tariq Bashir Cheema said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was the founder of the political party and he could not be dismissed.
PML-Q executive council backs Ch Shujaat Hussain as party leader

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League's (PML-Q) executive council has expressed its confidence in party leader Chaudhry Shujaat and decided to issue a show
