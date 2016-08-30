Devil Soul
Home / National / PML-Q accepts PTI's invitation to join Lahore rally
By Web Desk
August 30, 2016
Latest : National
LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) has agreed to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Lahore rally on September 3.
Senior leader of PTI, Jahangir Tareen met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and former Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi at their house in Lahore, on Monday. Sources disclosed that Jahangir Tareen invited both Elahi and Shujaat to take part in PTI's upcoming September 3 rally.
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain accepted Tareen's invitation and said that PML-Q will join PTI's protest on September 3 for accountability with regard to the Panama Leaks.
PTI chief Imran Khan had issued the challenge a couple of days ago that he would bring out 'a sea of people' on September 3, when he leads the rally against the Nawaz Sharif-led government. PTI has previously held protest rallies, calling for accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family over the disclosures of the Panama Leaks. These rallies were taken out in Peshawar and Rawalpindi.
On Monday, PTI had filed a reference against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, urging the court to place Sharif and his family members' names on the exit control list for concealing his assets and foreign companies abroad.
