Has Showbaaz filed Lawsuit against DailyMail yet? Have his lawyers left on foot?



Lost respect for this Kaira the day he stood behind a child/boy and accepted it to be his leader... so anything regarding democracy, human dignity coming out of mouth of PeePee walas is foul, lies



#PakState hasn't arrested anyone of value in #VideoGamesWar yet... so all this is just hogwash.



All talk. No Action!



#Buzdarism is suffocating!!!!

Click to expand...