PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms new NAB ordinance ‘NRO for govt’

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
  • NAB ineffective against elements involved in sugar, wheat and medicine scams, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
  • PML-N leader accuses NAB chairman of serving the prime minister's interests.
  • The anti-graft watchdog is unable to ask questions from Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers, he adds.
Terming the presidential ordinance that allows extending the term of the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal an "NRO for the government", former prime minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi onThursday said the motive behind the move was to conceal the alleged corruption of the rulers.

Addressing a press conference, Abbasi accused the chairman of the anti-graft watchdog of serving the prime minister's interests. “No official notification has been issued so far for the ordinance,” he said, adding that he had only seen the president tweet about it.

Criticising the federal government, the PML-N leader said NAB takes no action against the elements involved in sugar, wheat and medicine scams, adding that it also does not ask questions from tax invaders.
The anti-graft watchdog was unable to ask question Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers, he added.
“The NAB chairman must pack up and leave if the prime minister does not hold consultations with the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly over the matter,” Abbasi said.
PML-N to protest against NAB ordinance
The PML-N has decided to give the government a tough time over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance that can allow the chairman to enjoy another four-year term.
However, the party still stands divided over how it will challenge the government.
Speaking during Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath", PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said the party has decided to protest against the NAB ordinance but it is divided on how to challenge it.
President Arif Alvi on Wednesday promulgated the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, under which NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal will continue to serve the post until a new chairman is appointed.

PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi terms new NAB ordinance ‘NRO for govt’

NAB chief must pack up and leave if PM does not hold consultations with Opposition leader: Abbasi
El Sidd

El Sidd

After all the amnesty schemes and whistle blower schemes and previous amendments to NAB through ordinances forced supreme court to threaten its disbanding.

This ERO has been 3 years in the making.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

New NAB ordinance demands complete recovery from the accused before granting bail application and opposition is calling it NRO lol
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1446100080356904965
Path-Finder said:
after Pandora or as I call it phand dorra leaks. a new moohdhi leak nawaj chawal for the poojaris.
El Sidd said:
After all the amnesty schemes and whistle blower schemes and previous amendments to NAB through ordinances forced supreme court to threaten its disbanding.

This ERO has been 3 years in the making.
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

El Sidd said:
After all the amnesty schemes and whistle blower schemes and previous amendments to NAB through ordinances forced supreme court to threaten its disbanding.

This ERO has been 3 years in the making.
I am with you
They have been harrsing our leaders for no reason
Its their private matter how much money own and make..we have no issues with them making billions in kick back..army and IK should first look at themselves..bani gala is worth billions now..why isnt NAB asking IK why is bani galla so expensive now
Also army is involved in kick backs in orojects so why are they after our leaders

Maryum nawaz our new PM is being harrssed by army
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

1633627930501.png
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

The new NAB ordinance isn’t what absolved the people named in the Pandora Papers, it’s the multitudes of amnesty schemes. A lot of people who might have ended up in jail or disqualified, had the proceedings before 2018 been emulated today, have already been washed with the schemes.

IMO neither the names listed in Panama, nor Pandora are proof of guilt. But there’s gross hypocrisy if you pursue one and absolve the other.

This NAB ordinance is another matter entirely, the whole bail change is draconian and really absurd. As for the puppet whose extension has been so hard won, there’s really no major material change. The opposition can obstruct, but they are too toothless to break the status quo, which the government will happily continue via this ordinance.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Jungibaaz said:
This NAB ordinance is another matter entirely, the whole bail change is draconian and really absurd.
Why? Are you afraid the accused won't easily get bail now without paying up entire corruption amount upfront?
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
NAB should have a look at this!
View attachment 782821

View attachment 782822
Guessing from very poor quality of the images above, is it created by your Maryam Nani media cell?
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Once upon a time.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1446036806017953795
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1446142126564286470
Once upon a time.
IMG_1611.jpg
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

Norwegian said:
Why? Are you afraid the accused won't easily get bail now without paying up entire corruption amount upfront?
No, it basically means that any accused, innocent or guilty can be kept in prison until they are heard at a court. Essentially it's a way of removing the concept of bail entirely whenever the relevant authority wants to exercise draconian power. Corruption needs to be proven at a court, an accusation is not enough. If I arrest you accusing you of stealing USD10m, and instead of a judge setting the bail, I set it at whatever amount I accuse you of, it means you are stuck there even if you are innocent, even before a single charge against you is heard at a court, let alone proven. This on the surface of it sounds to me to be extremely draconian, an affront to due process and also the presumption of innocence (habeas corpus).
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

HalfMoon said:
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a very simple and humble man.
Why Indians love Patwaris so much?
Jungibaaz said:
No, it basically means that any accused, innocent or guilty can be kept in prison until they are heard at a court. Essentially it's a way of removing the concept of bail entirely. Corruption needs to be proven at a court. If I arrest you accusing you of stealing USD10m, and instead of a judge setting the bail, I set it at whatever amount I accuse you of, it means you are stuck there even if you are innocent, even before a single charge against you is heard at a court, let alone proven.
So you suggest corruption must be proven in Supreme Court? As NAB courts have already convicted Nawaz Sharif Bhagora, Maryam Nawaz Drama Queen and Captain Safdar Mulazim 3 years ago, and yet all are roaming freely awaiting appeals in IHC, whose verdict will be challenged in Supreme Court anyway by either party.
www.india.com

Corruption Case: Nawaz Sharif Sentenced to 10 Years in Jail, Daughter Maryam Gets Seven

Sharif has also been fined eight million pounds, while Maryam was fined two million pounds
www.india.com www.india.com
 

