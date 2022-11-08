PML-N's Pervaiz Rasheed Video Leaked | Capital TV

What's new

PML-N's Pervaiz Rasheed Video Leaked

SIPRA said:
Banda shauqeen hae.
Click to expand...
zabardast shoqueen ha or Mariam Nawaz ka personal adviser bhi ha.... i am surprised at his facial expressions ....was getting cyber .....lolzz....turned blushyyy ... red ... lol
1667924500709.png
 
PMLN government had IB purchase Pegasus, it was in the news

if IB has it then ISI must have also purchased it though of course they'd never announce it

Pegasus could be one way it was recorded, but in this particular case the girl may have recorded the video chat, just like in case of Zubair Omer the purse of woman had a camera she placed her purse in table pointing towards the bed

HAIDER said:
  • The 5 Best Alternatives to WhatsApp - Those Apps Will Maintain Your Privacy And Keep You Secure.
  • Signal.
  • Threema.
  • Telegram.
  • Wire.
  • Riot.IM.
Click to expand...

doesn't matter what app you use, because this is not done by hacking the app, but by hacking the device itself
your best bet could be to have a cover on cameras, but your saved files will still be stolen
 
News headline ... Playboy planning to move its head office in Pakistan.

Nov8th,2022, Playboy CEO Hugh Hefner announced moving head office to Pakistan due to high demand and production of quality videos of their leadership. He appreciated the intense effort of a known Pakistani political party named Muslim League N for the production and release of all types of pornz movies. CEO said he will visit Pakistan soon to sign the contract with VP of PMLN her excellency Mariam Nawaz. Mariam Nawaz owns a national production company and a massive distribution facility on digital and physical media. Her videos are high in demand and made record revenue last year.
 
