PML-N's Pervaiz Rasheed Video Leaked | Capital TV

PMLN government had IB purchase Pegasus
, it was in the news
if IB has it then ISI must have also purchased it though of course they'd never announce it
Pegasus could be one way it was recorded, but in this particular case the girl may have recorded the video chat,
just like in case of Zubair Omer the purse of woman had a camera she placed her purse in table pointing towards the bed
doesn't matter
- The 5 Best Alternatives to WhatsApp - Those Apps Will Maintain Your Privacy And Keep You Secure.
- Signal.
- Threema.
- Telegram.
- Wire.
- Riot.IM.
what app you use, because this is not done by hacking the app, but by hacking the device itself
your best bet could be to have a cover on cameras, but your saved files will still be stolen