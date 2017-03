PML-N’s Javed Latif: victim or villain?

Never a dull moment in the Pakistan National Assembly. Theatrics abound to keep people entertained, instead of dealing with the country’s bread and butter issues.



The latest was yesterday’s heated dialogues that broke out, between PTIs Murad Saeed and PML-N’s Javed Latif. After Javed Latif used totally inappropriate comments – both culturally inappropriate and etiquette-wise unacceptable in most countries, but, even more so in Pakistan.



Today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman announced that no member of his party will share the public forum with Pakistan Muslim League (N) – PML-N’s Javed Latif.



During the National Assembly session on Thursday, members of PML-N and PTI set aside all ethical responsibilities that are endowed upon them as party and people’s representatives and started a brawl.



Reportedly, PML-N’s Javed Latif slapped PTI’s Murad Saeed outside the NA floors. Saeed as a response punched the PML-N representative in his face. Murad Saeed, did this, as is now ascertained thanks to the video on the event that is viral on social media, because of vulgar comments made by Javed Latif about his female relatives.



Mariam Safdar Nawaz herself needs to takes note of this. Both Asifa and Bakhtawar have shown commendable leadership in recent months on such matters.



Earlier on the floor, Latif was seen labeling the PTI chairman as a traitor and an insane leader. He further remarked that the PTI chairman along with his leaders were all at fault and that they had no ethical sense at all.



Javed Latif stated that Imran Khan motivates people for civil disobedience and contrary to Pakhtuns hospitality, Khan had called the foreign players who were willing to participate in Pakistan Super League (PSL) as “Phateechar.”



Latif further commented, “When Shaikh Mujeeb or MQM conveyed the same then they were labelled as traitors. If they are traitors then he (Imran) is also a traitor”.