PML-N TO KICK-START AJK ELECTION CAMPAIGN FROM MUZAFFARABAD

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will lead the party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a schedule released by party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif will reach Muzaffarabad tomorrow (Thursday) where they will address the public gathering.

The next public gathering of PML-N will be held on July 9 at Neelum where the senior party leadership will deliver a speech followed by another public rally at Kotli on July 13.

The next rally of PML-N will be held in Hajira on July 14 followed by two public rallies in Baloch town and Pallandri on July 15.

The party will hold a public gathering in Mirpur on July 16, Islamgarh on July 17, Bagh on July 18. The final public rally will be held in Abbaspur on July 19.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than the PML-N, the ruling party in Centre Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have also launched their election campaigns in the region.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has begun the second phase of the election campaign from July 5 ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) polls.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address several public rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polls set to be held on July 25.

According to details, PTI leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, called on PM Imran to discuss matters related to AJK poll.

According to a schedule, the prime minister will visit Mirpur on July 12 where he will address a public gathering. The premier will address a rally in Bagh on July 18 and Muzaffarabad on July 23.

PML-N to kick-start AJK election campaign from Muzaffarabad tomorrow

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will lead the party's election campaign in Azad
Watch them cry rigging as they loose the elections.

PML-N is the worst thing that has happened to Pakistan since 1971. They are so corrupt, their lust for money is so much that they don't want to step. Despite stealing Billions from the country, they still want more.

Its good that people have realized their true face especially the youngsters and are rejecting this corrupt party.
 
AJK elections are tricky. It's very backward, based on biradari not party. Apart from the few urban centres, i wouldn't expect any upsets.
 
Anybody in federal gov will win there...Ajk totally depends on funds for centre government ..nothing new..it has happened before ..even PPP used to win from there ..so PTI will win easily ..no doubt there
 
