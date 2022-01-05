PML-N to contest next election in Sindh actively, says Ahsan Iqbal KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will actively participate in the next election in Sindh, party's leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday. Talking to

Talking to media, Ahsan Iqbal a central leader of the PML-N, said “We will provide an alternate to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.”“The people of Sindh also have right over the education and health projects,” he said. “We will promise water, electricity, peace and cleanliness to Karachi,” PML-N leader said.“This is not the first time, Pakistan has frequently applied to the IMF. The IMF have always presented similar demands but no government has ever accepted the demands, which being approved by this government,” Iqbal said.He said that the PML-N only demanding every institution should function under its constitutional mandate. “We have to guide Pakistan out of the dire straits to make it a great country,” he said.Talking on ties with the PPP he said the united opposition have amicable relations with the People’s Party in the Parliament. “The opposition is trying to challenge the anti-people steps jointly,” he added.