I am curious what is the opinion of PML N supporters on current economical crisis, which if seen in global perspectives, one can argue has been worse than PPPP



even though PML N achieved a growth of 5.7 and average of around 4% vs peak of 4.5 and average of 3.5 by PPPP govt, but debt rose more sharply and conditions were more favorable due to lower oil prices (and no massive floods of 2010 which mean 0% growth for 1 year)



Pakistan is all set to



1. go to IMF given fall in reserves, CAD crisis, devaluation and infaltion, drop in exports(which went up during PPPP era)

2. debt has risen to 70% from 63% at time of PPPP

3. circular debt increased to 1.4 trillion from 500 billion

4. loses of steel mills and PIA at record 1 trillion rupees

5. load shedding not changed despite ending 7000MW, as the short fall was already 5000 and this is no where sufficient, and there was zero investment in distribution and zero reforms to tackle circular debt

6. worsening relationship with world powers, having an unintended backfire on econmy





so why do PML N supporters praise the economy, are they seeing something that me, WB, AB, IMF cant see? what reforms are they seeing..?

pakistan has slipped in ease of doing business from 98 position in PPPP era to 147 in PML era

