PML-N Safdar Arrested

Faqir of ipi

Faqir of ipi

So Mariyams husband and nawaz's ghar jamai Capt. Safdar has been arrested.

First they tried to put it as if Police barged in and broke the door but when that failed now they are claiming Rangers kidnaped IG police and forced him but no one has explained this

01aaaaaaaa.jpg


They broke the law and now they are crying ?

Secondly I am astonished to see how their lafafas promote their narrative and propaganda on social media
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

why only him, pls deal with them mercilessly and hang them all.. make an example iut of PDM..
 
L

Longhorn

Don't be astonished.
They think they are above the law. They see themselves as aristocracy. Born to rule this country and exploit it's people. The new white sahibs.
This is actually the battle that is being waged in Pakistan. It is a battle that will have to be fought if Pakistan is to realise it's full potential.
It is a battle that should have been fought and won decades ago.
 
koolio

koolio

The comedy circus continues retired captain Safdar released on bail despite overwhelming evidence of his wrong doing but Calibiri Naani should have been arrested too.
 
R Wing

R Wing

Generals Judges Politicians Bureaucrats Random Rich Kids

Everybody sees themselves as above the law because, by and large, they are!

The govt, and obviously the Army behind/with it, is reduced to these circus tricks. Just get rid of all these pathetic politicians in one go!
 
IceCold

IceCold

Given bail already pathetic state of affairs.
I think some of this will change after senate elections which is why the opposition is trying its level best to either get this government out or make a deal with the establishment and get relief. You can see what bilawal Zardari was saying that we will throw out the President ordinance through senate because they know they have the required votes. But this will change. Hence the panic attacks.
Once PTI gets the required majority in senate, it will be able to pass the much needed laws.
 
R Wing

R Wing

GHQ, with its massive intel, ops and even nuclear apparatus, reduced to circus tricks and causing inconvenience (at best) to treacherous politicians. What times we live in.

Can't even get rid of a bunch of pathetic criminals!
 
B

Bouncer

Police has done its job. Well done. Now lets hope our sleeping courts follow through and make an example out of this jahil. This is above politics. This is a matter of honor and respect for the nation.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

good news he is free now he got bail :D :lol: او پئی جے آزاد عدلیہ
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

Got bail already. Funny thing the suwar judge giving bail to someone for disrespecting the Quaid would have had a nice big portrait of Quaid right behind him.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

The bottom line is unless we introduce laws to tackle , "Ghundi" Auratein , the fasad will keep happening

Heard him and his wife were dancing around in the Mazar of Qauid e Azam ? (Someone has to confirm the news)

Pakistan has become Gotham city (one in Batman) where Judges /Lawyers and politicians are all part of the crook system
 
