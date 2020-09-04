PML-N Safdar Arrested

Faqir of ipi
FULL MEMBER
- Dec 26, 2018
- 435
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
So Mariyams husband and nawaz's ghar jamai Capt. Safdar has been arrested.
First they tried to put it as if Police barged in and broke the door but when that failed now they are claiming Rangers kidnaped IG police and forced him but no one has explained this
They broke the law and now they are crying ?
Secondly I am astonished to see how their lafafas promote their narrative and propaganda on social media
First they tried to put it as if Police barged in and broke the door but when that failed now they are claiming Rangers kidnaped IG police and forced him but no one has explained this
They broke the law and now they are crying ?
Secondly I am astonished to see how their lafafas promote their narrative and propaganda on social media