PML-N Safdar Arrested

koolio said: The comedy circus continues retired captain Safdar released on bail despite overwhelming evidence of his wrong doing but Calibiri Naani should have been arrested too. Click to expand...

I think some of this will change after senate elections which is why the opposition is trying its level best to either get this government out or make a deal with the establishment and get relief. You can see what bilawal Zardari was saying that we will throw out the President ordinance through senate because they know they have the required votes. But this will change. Hence the panic attacks.Once PTI gets the required majority in senate, it will be able to pass the much needed laws.