PML(N) Purchased Russian Oil Only When Indian Profit was Assured

PDM/GHQ nexus is celebrating the recent import of cheap oil from Russia. However I was wondering why they delayed the import of oil since it was first announced in the spring of 2022 by previous government.


Now an investigational Journalist (same guy who revealed Huqqani-Bajwa nexus) has revealed that the Russian oil was bought by using Indian and UAE middle men. It is almost certain that UAE middleman entity is owned by Sharif or Zardari dynasty but PML(N) was careful to make sure to line the pockets of Indian masters as well. They took past 12 months to plan it so that profits can land at appropriate places.

Cheers every one and especially Army & PML(N) supports and once gain welcome back to Purana Pakistan.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668510186925969408

That's why Miftah Ismael and General Bajwa were dying to open trade with India. Too many pocket-lining and kick-back earning opportunities were going wasted.

But no more wasted opportunities ........ we are now back into business baby :yahoo: .

......... and good riddance that damn thing called PTI.
 
They will drop petrol/diesel prices just before elections as a
gimmick and then raise them again after elections.
 
alphapak said:
They will drop petrol/diesel prices just before elections as a
gimmick and then raise them again after elections.
What elections?

Asim Munir is planning to rule through Mohsin Naqvi and Mohsin Baig (rumored to be next caretaker PM) and once Qazi Easy Paisa is cheap Justice, everything would be golden ....................
 
Crimson Blue said:
What elections?

Asim Munir is planning to rule through Mohsin Naqvi and Mohsin Baig (rumored to be next caretaker PM) and once Qazi Easy Paisa is cheap Justice, everything would be golden ....................
This is if they go ahead with the circus fully rigged elections in October.
The winner of these elections will also be the loser as the real President,
Prime Minister, Chief Justice is sat in GHQ.
 

