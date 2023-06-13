PML(N) Purchased Russian Oil Only When Indian Profit was Assured

PDM/GHQ nexus is celebrating the recent import of cheap oil from Russia. However I was wondering why they delayed the import of oil since it was first announced in the spring of 2022 by previous government.





Now an investigational Journalist (same guy who revealed Huqqani-Bajwa nexus) has revealed that the Russian oil was bought by using Indian and UAE middle men. It is almost certain that UAE middleman entity is owned by Sharif or Zardari dynasty but PML(N) was careful to make sure to line the pockets of Indian masters as well. They took past 12 months to plan it so that profits can land at appropriate places.



Cheers every one and especially Army & PML(N) supports and once gain welcome back to Purana Pakistan.