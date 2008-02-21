PML-N & PPP to form a Govt: Will they last long?

AFTER joint press confrnce in ISLAMABAD MR , ZARDARI & NAWAZ SHARIF stated that PPP & PML(Q) will keep intact and will join hands to form govt in center and in PUNJAB.thats , was the latest, but lets look at the facts happening now is realy MR ZARDARI is intersted to form govt with NAWAZ.BASICLY NAWAZ SHARIF is just trying to use ppp as a weapon against mushy .co . after wining the elections and bieng 2nd on wining stand NAWAZ was trying to get MUSHARAF out of power. and it is only 1 point agenda for him and deep down inside NAWAZ knows that any govt cant last more than 6 months.the demand to restore CJP and 60 ousted justices wasnt a paractical one, it was a trap which was thrown on the head of ppp , which is the party who is going to rule the pakistan after 10 days time .it is clear that nawaz is going to come out inocent , and can show people who voted in favour of PMLn that it , is PPP which cant co-opreate and cant solve the prblems of gen people of pakistan.actully nawaz is GETING READY for the next elections, but before that he wanted the failure of ppp and ouster of MUSHARF.so from Nawaz point of view , its clear that he is willing for more confrontation with MUSHARAF for that he is trying to use ppp and its emotions against MUSHARAF led establishment.for the mr, ZARDARIs point he and ppp main target is to get power any way becacause for ppp it is very importatant to get power quickly , ppp had been out of power scince long time now and thier thurst of money is high.for ZARDARI it is the golden chance to get direct power , which wasnt possible in the life of shaheed BENAZIR BHUTTO. he can go for this term and get the declining position of his finances. for ZARDARI he knows the sampathy he enjoying right now isnt going to last very long and HAWKS inside the party can go out of hands.that was the very reason why mr , ZARDARI & NAWAZSHARIF were seen sitting togather, there is realy no idealogy and no basic comitment between these two most croupt leaders of pakistan.i guss, if MUSHARAF consider a new start and stop calling support from USA.kick out his unexpirenced political advisors and give right support to his supporters , he can bounce back very soon with very good new image or in other words MUSHARF can capitalize his holding of a very fair GENRAL ELECTIONS.