PML-N, PPP agree to field joint candidate By Rameez Khan Published: August 21, 2018 PHOTO: ONLINE/FILE LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) met on Tuesday in an effort to sort out differences emerged between the parties over the election of the president. PPP’s unilateral decision to nominate senior party leader and legal wizard Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan as its candidate for the country’s top constitutional post has widened cracks in the alliance of opposition parties. The PPP without consulting the opposition has decided to field Ahsan in presidential election scheduled for September 4 against the nominee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Dr Arif Alvi. PPP to abstain from voting for leader of the house in NA Taking exception to the PPP’s unilateral decision, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday had categorically stated that Ahsan could not be considered a joint opposition candidate because the PPP had not consulted any of the parties sitting on the opposition benches before making the decision. The PML-N is also angry because the PPP refused to vote for its president Shehbaz Sharif in the Aug 17 election for the office of prime minister. However, the two sides met at the residence of Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the upcoming presidential elections. On Tuesday, the PML-N, while expressing reservations over the PPP move, requested it to at least change its candidate “if it wants the PML-N’s support”, The Express Tribune has learnt. PPP’s senior leaders Khursheed Shah and Raza Rabbani met Shehbaz Sharif and other senior leader to chalk out a joint strategy for the upcoming presidential elections. PPP leaders discussed the decision of their party to pitch Ahsan against PTI’s Arif Alvi. The PML-N senior leadership present during the meeting told The Express Tribune that the party had communicated its dismay over not consulting it and other allied opposition parties, but also expressed its reservations over the very name of Ahsan. No PPP support for Shehbaz’s PM candidature: Khursheed Shah The PML-N had taken exception to Ahsan’s remarks over the illness of former first lady, Kulsoom Nawaz. The PPP delegation was told to communicate the concerns of the party to its top leadership and suggested the PPP to forward a new name for the slot. The PPP has also been asked to bring any new name in the multi-party conference and get it accepted from that platform for the sake of keeping the opposition alliance intact. The PML-N source revealed that the MPC has been called on August 25 at Murree where the joint candidate for the presidential election will be decided. He said that PML-N despite being double crossed once by the PPP has no option but to move ahead with a joint candidate for the presidential election, if it wanted to challenge the PTI. The source said it would be an easy win for PTI if the opposition gets divided. Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, briefing the media after the meeting said, “We want all opposition parties to bring a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election.” He said the PPP delegation also agreed on the suggestion of fielding a consensus candidate. “The PML-N will move forward with the idea of joint opposition.” Another senior party leader said if all opposition parties get united, the difference of votes between the PTI and the opposition’s would hardly be 8 to 10. He said that a joint candidate option could only work, if the PPP came in the MPC meeting with an open mind. He said that if it arrived in the meeting to divide the opposition, then the PML-N would be forced to back off. He said that PML-N has been fooled once by the PPP and it should not expected the PML-N to be fooled twice. Another important revelation that he made was that PML-N President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was reconsidering his narrative that he put up during the last one year or more. He said, “Shehbaz has realised that his soft stand is not winning him any hearts in the establishment and will not bring any concessions for him.” The Election Commission of Pakistan has already announced the schedule for the presidential election which will be held on Sept 4 — five days before the expiry of the five-year term of President Mamnoon Hussain.