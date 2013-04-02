PML-N Political Desk

A frustrated female political worker made a failed self-immolation attempt at the Quetta Press Club on Tuesday after her party, the Pakistan Muslim League  Nawaz, disallowed her from contesting the coming election on a PML-N ticket.I am poor therefore I was not given the party ticket, said Sakina Mengal, who claims she has been an active member of the PML-N for last fifteen years.Mengal was denied ticket for a reserved seat for women by the partys provincial chapter.Denied ticket, female political worker attempts suicideThe political worker was addressing a press conference along with around two dozen other PML-N activists, chanting slogans against PML-N Balochistan Chief Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and others, when she attempted to set herself on fire.Committing suicide is the result of violation of merit in terms of distribution of tickets, Mengal told Dawn.com.As the activist threw petrol on her clothes, her husband set them on fire.However, journalists present at the press conference intervened and stopped herself from causing physical damage.Quetta police later took Mengal into custody.