What's new

PML-N Political Desk

UmarJustice

UmarJustice

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 4, 2012
37
0
912
Denied ticket, female political worker attempts suicide

A frustrated female political worker made a failed self-immolation attempt at the Quetta Press Club on Tuesday after her party, the Pakistan Muslim League  Nawaz, disallowed her from contesting the coming election on a PML-N ticket.

I am poor therefore I was not given the party ticket, said Sakina Mengal, who claims she has been an active member of the PML-N for last fifteen years.

Mengal was denied ticket for a reserved seat for women by the partys provincial chapter.
Denied ticket, female political worker attempts suicide


The political worker was addressing a press conference along with around two dozen other PML-N activists, chanting slogans against PML-N Balochistan Chief Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and others, when she attempted to set herself on fire.

Committing suicide is the result of violation of merit in terms of distribution of tickets, Mengal told Dawn.com.

As the activist threw petrol on her clothes, her husband set them on fire.

However, journalists present at the press conference intervened and stopped herself from causing physical damage.

Quetta police later took Mengal into custody.

Denied ticket, female political worker attempts suicide | Pakistan | DAWN.COM
 
Leader

Leader

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 7, 2010
29,159
9
39,582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tiger Awan said:
nice. all trolling post to be posted here :lol:
Click to expand...
you can always come up with something good that pmln is doing during elections, infact they have done some good things but cannot seem to promote it....

here is a starter:



&#1604;&#1575;&#1729;&#1608;&#1585; (&#1582;&#1576;&#1585;&#1606;&#1711;&#1575;&#1585;) &#1605;&#1587;&#1604;&#1605; &#1604;&#1740;&#1711; (&#1606;) &#1705;&#1746; &#1587;&#1585;&#1576;&#1585;&#1575;&#1729; &#1605;&#1740;&#1575;&#1722; &#1606;&#1608;&#1575;&#1586; &#1588;&#1585;&#1740;&#1601;
&#1606;&#1746; &#1576;&#1729;&#1575;&#1608;&#1604;&#1662;&#1608;&#1585; &#1705;&#1740; &#1594;&#1585;&#1740;&#1576; &#1605;&#1587;&#1604;&#1605; &#1604;&#1740;&#1711;&#1740; &#1705;&#1575;&#1585;&#1705;&#1606; &#1581;&#1587;&#1740;&#1606;&#1729; &#1705;&#1608; &#1662;&#1606;&#1580;&#1575;&#1576; &#1575;&#1587;&#1605;&#1576;&#1604;&#1740; &#1705;&#1740; &#1582;&#1608;&#1575;&#1578;&#1740;&#1606; &#1705;&#1740; &#1605;&#1582;&#1589;&#1608;&#1589; &#1606;&#1588;&#1587;&#1578; &#1705;&#1575; &#1657;&#1705;&#1657; &#1583;&#1746; &#1705;&#1585; &#1601;&#1729;&#1585;&#1587;&#1578; &#1605;&#1740;&#1722; &#1588;&#1575;&#1605;&#1604; &#1705;&#1585; &#1604;&#1740;&#1575;
 
Tiger Awan

Tiger Awan

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 9, 2010
3,794
0
2,699
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Promote it infront of ppl who spread lies and even think Hamza is Pmln Punjab President ...... i will try .......
 
Leader

Leader

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 7, 2010
29,159
9
39,582
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tiger Awan said:
Promote it infront of ppl who spread lies and even think Hamza is Pmln Punjab President ...... i will try .......
Click to expand...
if I have wrong information, do always correct me. I am open to truth. but dont pun because you are in no position for it as you support ****
 
Tiger Awan

Tiger Awan

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 9, 2010
3,794
0
2,699
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Leader said:
if I have wrong information, do always correct me. I am open to truth. but dont pun because you are in no position for it as you support haram khors.
Click to expand...
lol Twice I corrected it but you came with same Hamza Pmln Punjab President yesterday "do correct me" lol
 
aks18

aks18

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2010
2,768
-2
2,594
Leader said:
you can always come up with something good that pmln is doing during elections, infact they have done some good things but cannot seem to promote it....

here is a starter:



&#1604;&#1575;&#1729;&#1608;&#1585; (&#1582;&#1576;&#1585;&#1606;&#1711;&#1575;&#1585;) &#1605;&#1587;&#1604;&#1605; &#1604;&#1740;&#1711; (&#1606;) &#1705;&#1746; &#1587;&#1585;&#1576;&#1585;&#1575;&#1729; &#1605;&#1740;&#1575;&#1722; &#1606;&#1608;&#1575;&#1586; &#1588;&#1585;&#1740;&#1601;
&#1606;&#1746; &#1576;&#1729;&#1575;&#1608;&#1604;&#1662;&#1608;&#1585; &#1705;&#1740; &#1594;&#1585;&#1740;&#1576; &#1605;&#1587;&#1604;&#1605; &#1604;&#1740;&#1711;&#1740; &#1705;&#1575;&#1585;&#1705;&#1606; &#1581;&#1587;&#1740;&#1606;&#1729; &#1705;&#1608; &#1662;&#1606;&#1580;&#1575;&#1576; &#1575;&#1587;&#1605;&#1576;&#1604;&#1740; &#1705;&#1740; &#1582;&#1608;&#1575;&#1578;&#1740;&#1606; &#1705;&#1740; &#1605;&#1582;&#1589;&#1608;&#1589; &#1606;&#1588;&#1587;&#1578; &#1705;&#1575; &#1657;&#1705;&#1657; &#1583;&#1746; &#1705;&#1585; &#1601;&#1729;&#1585;&#1587;&#1578; &#1605;&#1740;&#1722; &#1588;&#1575;&#1605;&#1604; &#1705;&#1585; &#1604;&#1740;&#1575;
Click to expand...


After 27 years of Sacrifice for NOORA LEAGUE finally this lady got the Ticket :angel:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 0, Guests: 6)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Team. Moonis Elahi PML | Moonis Elahi 's Political Desk Pakistani Siasat 292
ghazi52 Political decisions should be taken in parliament, not GHQ: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz Pakistani Siasat 17
PaklovesTurkiye Pakistan needs a FOURTH Political Party to finally end carriers of PPP and PML-N Pakistani Siasat 83
BHarwana PML-N's Politics in South Punjab Are Falling Like House Of Cards Pakistani Siasat 0
Zaki Should PML-N be banned from politics in Pakistan? Pakistani Siasat 58
FalconsForPeace No one can fight political battle better than PML-N: Maryam Nawaz Pakistani Siasat 5
GlobalVillageSpace #MaryamLightChaliGai: How will the energy crisis affect PML-N Politics? Pakistani Siasat 7
GlobalVillageSpace Panama case sharpens existing divisions within the PML-N Pakistani Siasat 17
N Zardari condemns PML-N for not telling Pakistan’s story to the world Pakistani Siasat 8
notorious_eagle Govt needs to give space to political-economic experts - Good Governance of PML-N Pakistan Economy 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top