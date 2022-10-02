What's new

PML-N papers: PM Nawaz's assets increased 57pc from 2011-12

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,698
10
28,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
old is gold ..

The following information is based on documents submitted to the Supreme Court by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's legal counsel for the Panamagate hearing. The assertions made in these extracts are solely the view of the respondents. Dawn.com does not endorse or confirm the claims made in the case file.

The petition filed by the PM's legal counsel reiterates information about Mr Sharif's background and his spendings. Here are some highlights.

Nawaz Sharif graduated from the University of the Punjab in 1968​

58383a6ca1c70.jpg



Sharif went to Government College, Lahore, prior to pursuing his Bachelor of Arts. He studied Persian as an additional subject at university.

He graduated in the second division having scored 340/700 marks.

The PM will turn 67 next month​

Sharif’s CNIC shows that he was born on Dec 25, 1949.

He lives in his mother’s home​

According to remarks in the PM’s ‘Statement of assets and liabilities (2012)’ he is “living in mother’s home”.

5838399ea976a.jpg



Sharif’s net wealth increased by Rs95.5mn between 2011 and 2012​

As per the ‘Detail of accretion in wealth’ of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and spouse (Mrs Kalsoom Nawaz), Sharif’s net wealth as of 2012 was nearly Rs245mn, it was Rs149mn up until June 30, 2011.

58383b4c6138e.jpg



In 2011 Sharif owned a 2010 model Toyota Land Cruiser, which was gifted to him​

As per the particulars/description of assets and liabilities that year Sharif also owned a Mercedes Benz (1991 model), a tractor and another Mercedes (1973 model).

58383ccf00e2a.jpg



Sharif gifted Maryam Nawaz Rs31.7mn in 2011​

According to the PM’s ‘Wealth reconciliation statement’ he also gifted Rs19.5mn to his son, Hussain Nawaz, during the same period.

58383cebe4756.jpg



Sharif spent Rs3.9mn on foreign tours between 2010 and 2012​

He took 24 tours, according to the statement. 10 in tax year 2010, 4 in 2011 and 10 in 2012.

58383dff7e856.jpg



To view Dawn.com's compilation of extracts from Panamagate case files, click here
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,698
10
28,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Imagine the size of corruption and abuse of power he did, no mention of billions of hidden wealth. Thanks to Panama leaks. This poor guy live with his moomyyyy
 
Last edited:
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
307
0
363
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
This poor guy live with his moomyyyy
Click to expand...
Remember kids, if you too do immeasurable corruption and get benami properties in your mother's name, you too can keep living with her till she dies. And when she dies, you can parcel her to Pakistan.

I opened this link. The first news item it shows is
1664729093023.png


It's from Jun 2019, mind you. Whatever happened to that agreement. BC, sab hm ko mil ke pagal bna rhe, madarchod ke bache.........
HAIDER said:
To view Dawn.com's compilation of extracts from Panamagate case files, click here
Click to expand...
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,698
10
28,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
villageidiot said:
Remember kids, if you too do immeasurable corruption and get benami properties in your mother's name, you too can keep living with her till she dies. And when she dies, you can parcel her to Pakistan.

I opened this link. The first news item it shows is View attachment 884205

It's from Jun 2019, mind you. Whatever happened to that agreement. BC, sab hm ko mil ke pagal bna rhe, madarchod ke bache.........
Click to expand...
That is the tragedy, billions are hidden under the layers and layers of offshore companies ... the most unfortunate country ...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
PML-N counting on parliament to pave way for Nawaz’s return
2
Replies
23
Views
588
Olympus81
O
HAIDER
NAB names Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani in Toshakhana reference
Replies
8
Views
363
jamesisi
J
Norwegian
PM Shehbaz meets PML-N supremo Nawaz in London
Replies
3
Views
299
Catalystic
Catalystic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM Shehbaz to announce 'biggest relief package' for people of Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
115
Views
3K
Abu Mohammed
A
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan fears of getting poisoned like witnesses in corruption case against PM Shehbaz
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom