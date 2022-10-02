PML-N papers: PM Nawaz's assets increased 57pc from 2011-12

Nawaz Sharif graduated from the University of the Punjab in 1968​

The PM will turn 67 next month​

He lives in his mother’s home​

Sharif’s net wealth increased by Rs95.5mn between 2011 and 2012​

In 2011 Sharif owned a 2010 model Toyota Land Cruiser, which was gifted to him​

Sharif gifted Maryam Nawaz Rs31.7mn in 2011​

Sharif spent Rs3.9mn on foreign tours between 2010 and 2012​

old is gold ..The petition filed by the PM's legal counsel reiterates information about Mr Sharif's background and his spendings. Here are some highlights.Sharif went to Government College, Lahore, prior to pursuing his Bachelor of Arts. He studied Persian as an additional subject at university.He graduated in the second division having scored 340/700 marks.Sharif’s CNIC shows that he was born on Dec 25, 1949.According to remarks in the PM’s ‘Statement of assets and liabilities (2012)’ he is “living in mother’s home”.As per the ‘Detail of accretion in wealth’ of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and spouse (Mrs Kalsoom Nawaz), Sharif’s net wealth as of 2012 was nearly Rs245mn, it was Rs149mn up until June 30, 2011.As per the particulars/description of assets and liabilities that year Sharif also owned a Mercedes Benz (1991 model), a tractor and another Mercedes (1973 model).According to the PM’s ‘Wealth reconciliation statement’ he also gifted Rs19.5mn to his son, Hussain Nawaz, during the same period.He took 24 tours, according to the statement. 10 in tax year 2010, 4 in 2011 and 10 in 2012.