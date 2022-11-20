What's new

PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, Nasir Butt, hired hitmen for murdering Arshad Sharif & IK

sur

sur

(Opening this thread after seeing this post by other member)
PML-N is number one suspect in murdering Arshad Sharif, along with of course Kenyan police and those who cannot be named who were tracking Arshad non-stop despite calling him friendly and under no threat.

See how they create noise on non-issues like selling a watch, while other side don't even raise justifiable concerns on allegations and evidence.

One should also add that there's no precedence of PML-N celebrating Dewali and cutting cake like they did very day Arshad's news came out.
They used Dewali as a cover to celebrate Arshad's shahadat.

Also how many main known figures from PML-N ridiculed Arshad's death
Among them Maryam & Nasir Butt

Most of investigative work Arshad did wad exposing Nawaz and family.


Note that "ChaudharyWAD" and many PML-N accused Arshad of using the word parcel for Kalsoom's casket
But on asking they couldn't provide any evidence that he actually said that.

1668960731479.png

Maryam and ChaudharyWAD both deleted their tweet, but Nasir Butt's tweets are still there
Nasir Butt is ecstatic as obvious by his mockery of a dead body

Very likely other parties were involved too, like obviously Kenyan GSU and the ones who were tracking Arshad's movements non-stop.



This whistle blower named Nasir Butt & Nawaz sharif.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1594328205791477761










Previously Nasir Butt was also accused in a triple-murder case in Pakistan
Guy in middle with moustache and sun glasses is Nasir Butt, Nawaz's right hand man.
Nasir Butt has allegation of triple-murder against him in Pakistan.


www.dawn.com

Local court to declare PML-N leader proclaimed offender in murder case

Nasir Butt is main character in judge video case
www.dawn.com




He was arrested in UK for skirmish with a PTI supporter:




Nasir Butt and also Waqar Bibi in same gathering:
View attachment 835660 View attachment 835661





Waqar Bibi seen here in his old dance video:
Waqar Bibi spread a false story about Naeem Bukhari when he fell on train track in UK and was seriously injured.


Waqar Bibi also seen in this old clip:
Waqar Bibi's twitter handle: https://twitter.com/Ahmed_WB
You can find his gems on his account.
Tasneem Haider Shah (Nasir Butt in light blue shirt)

تسنیم حیدر شاہ

1668963190961.png

1668963221956.png
 
Flight of falcon

Wow this is mind blowing. The accuser is sitting in London and he knows that if he is lying then he can be in extremely serious trouble with the law.

I hope they arrest Mian Saanp immediately and charge him.....This is really shocking.
 
Ssan

This is reeks of establishment topi drama- it is establishment that killed Arshad Sharif and that is responsible ultimately. And yes, prolly, NS is involved but not the only actor.
 
We all know the Witch of Avenfield plotted the assassination in cahoots with the establishment. She also celebrated by cutting cake as well.
 
We all know the Witch of Avenfield plotted the assassination in cahoots with the establishment. She also celebrated by cutting cake as well.
Everyone knows the real culprits.

The problem is, the witness coming out like this is unusual, there's something else going on.

What if the witness denies (mukar jae) once the case starts?

As a Pakistani, my built-in bullshit detector is showing code red.

The march to Rawalpindi must continue.
 
Everyone knows the real culprits.

The problem is, the witness coming out like this is unusual, there's something else going on.

What if the witness denies (mukar jae) once the case starts?

As a Pakistani, my built-in bullshit detector is showing code red.

The march to Rawalpindi must continue.
Establishment is trying every tactic to throw IK off his feet. When nothing else will work theyll try another assassination.
 
Everyone knows the real culprits.

The problem is, the witness coming out like this is unusual, there's something else going on.

What if the witness denies (mukar jae) once the case starts?

As a Pakistani, my built-in bullshit detector is showing code red.

The march to Rawalpindi must continue.
Although it's likely that out of 2 of the parties involved, one is now scaprgoating only the other by bringing forth this person,
but that does not absolve Nawaz/Nasir/Maryam are prime suspects

disagreement over new COAS may have caused 1 party to lay blame solely on 2nd
 
I am awaiting for PTI reaction on this news.
I was the first one to write after the attack on Imran Khan that PMLN is written all over that attack. I got a negative rating too..

But now I think Tasneem Haidar is someone's mole in PMLN. There is a tussle going on over the appointment.
 
The UK intelligence knows everything about Sharifs.

They're harbouring Altaf Hussain, NS and countless others.

Pakistanis should not expect anything fruitful from UK courts/police either.
 

