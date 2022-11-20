PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, Nasir Butt, hired hitmen for murdering Arshad Sharif & IK

(Opening this thread after seeing this post by other member)

Note that "ChaudharyWAD" and many PML-N accused Arshad of using the word parcel for Kalsoom's casket

But on asking they couldn't provide any evidence that he actually said that.

Spoiler: (1) - GRAPHIC - Arshad's body image tweeted by Nasir Butt of PML-N 1)

تسنیم حیدر شاہ

, along with of course Kenyan police and those who cannot be named who were tracking Arshad non-stop despite calling him friendly and under no threat.See how they create noise on non-issues like selling a watch, while other side don't even raise justifiable concerns on allegations and evidence.One should also add that there's no precedence of PML-N celebrating Dewali and cutting cake like they did very day Arshad's news came out.TheyAlso howAmong them Maryam & Nasir Buttand family.Maryam and ChaudharyWAD both deleted their tweet, but Nasir Butt's tweets are still thereas obvious by his mockery of a dead bodyLinksVery likely other parties were involved too, like obviously Kenyan GSU and the ones who were tracking Arshad's movements non-stop.ThisPreviously Nasir Butt was also accused inin PakistanTasneem Haider Shah (Nasir Butt in light blue shirt)