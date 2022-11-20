PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, Nasir Butt, hired hitmen for murdering Arshad Sharif & IK

(Opening this thread after seeing this post by other member)
PML-N is number one suspect in murdering Arshad Sharif, along with of course Kenyan police and those who cannot be named who were tracking Arshad non-stop despite calling him friendly and under no threat.
See how they create noise on non-issues like selling a watch, while other side don't even raise justifiable concerns on allegations and evidence.
One should also add that there's no precedence of PML-N celebrating Dewali and cutting cake like they did very day Arshad's news came out.
They used Dewali as a cover to celebrate Arshad's shahadat.
Also how many main known figures from PML-N ridiculed Arshad's death
Among them Maryam & Nasir Butt
Most of investigative work Arshad did wad exposing Nawaz and family.
Note that "ChaudharyWAD" and many PML-N accused Arshad of using the word parcel for Kalsoom's casket
But on asking they couldn't provide any evidence that he actually said that.
Maryam and ChaudharyWAD both deleted their tweet, but Nasir Butt's tweets are still there
Nasir Butt is ecstatic as obvious by his mockery of a dead body
Links
2)
(3)
Very likely other parties were involved too, like obviously Kenyan GSU and the ones who were tracking Arshad's movements non-stop.
This whistle blower named Nasir Butt & Nawaz sharif.
Previously Nasir Butt was also accused in a triple-murder case in Pakistan
Tasneem Haider Shah (Nasir Butt in light blue shirt)
تسنیم حیدر شاہ
Last edited: