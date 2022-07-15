What's new

PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi joins PTI

1657883319243.png

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi accepted the resignation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Faisal Niazi and he afterwards joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Assembly Secretariat has also issued the notification of Faisal Niazi’s resignation as it was accepted on May 22. Faisal also met Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

On this, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that two more votes of PML-N have been reduced from Punjab Assembly as another member of the Provincial Assembly from PML-N has been disqualified for his fake degree. While he claimed that PML-N government will fall after July 17 by-poll election.
