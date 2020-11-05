What's new

PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif’s narrative declared ‘lotas’

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,000
-1
4,194
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif’s narrative declared ‘lotas’
Web Desk On Nov 5, 2020
Uzma Bukhari, PTI, PTI, Nawaz Sharif


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari has termed any party leader opposing the narrative of Nawaz Sharif as a lota, a term used for a person who changes his political loyalty, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, 11th Hour, Uzma Bukhari said that those who are unable to understand the narrative of Nawaz Sharif should join PTI ranks and contest polls on their symbol of the bat.

“Only Nawaz Sharif’s narrative will have a place in the PML-N,” she said adding those who would follow it would be welcomed in the party while the others should join other parties.

When asked if Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jaleel Sharaqpuri were ‘lotas’, the PML-N leader said that they have already been expelled by the party. “We do not need such people who are not able to understand our narrative,” she said.

The remarks came after another top leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senior Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Intekhab Chamkani, raised his voice against the narrative of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif earlier in the day.


“We are born as PML-N supporters,” he said during a presser but asked the party leadership to strengthen the institutions owing to the problems faced by them from internal and external forces.

He said that the PML-N leadership should not give statements regarding the integrity and existence of the country.
“The recent narrative is the negation of the Muslim League’s ideology,” the PML-N leader said blaming that Indian was taking advantage of such remarks from the top party leadership.

arynews.tv

PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif's narrative declared 'lotas'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari has termed any party leader opposing the narrative of Nawaz Sharif as a lota.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
----------------

PMLN is on self exploding trajectory. If over 200million Pakistanis don't agree with Nawaz, does that mean all of them are "Lotas" :lol::lol:
 
Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
34,734
10
55,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Morpheus said:
PMLN is on self exploding trajectory. If over 200million Pakistanis don't agree with Nawaz, does that mean all of them are "Lotas" :lol::lol:
Click to expand...
PMLN Balochistan and KPK has gone rogue PMLN South Punjab went rogue in 2018 all they have is central punjab bubble that is about to burst hard post senate
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
633
0
614
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Morpheus said:
PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif’s narrative declared ‘lotas’
Web Desk On Nov 5, 2020
Uzma Bukhari, PTI, PTI, Nawaz Sharif


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari has termed any party leader opposing the narrative of Nawaz Sharif as a lota, a term used for a person who changes his political loyalty, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, 11th Hour, Uzma Bukhari said that those who are unable to understand the narrative of Nawaz Sharif should join PTI ranks and contest polls on their symbol of the bat.

“Only Nawaz Sharif’s narrative will have a place in the PML-N,” she said adding those who would follow it would be welcomed in the party while the others should join other parties.

When asked if Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jaleel Sharaqpuri were ‘lotas’, the PML-N leader said that they have already been expelled by the party. “We do not need such people who are not able to understand our narrative,” she said.

The remarks came after another top leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Senior Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Intekhab Chamkani, raised his voice against the narrative of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif earlier in the day.


“We are born as PML-N supporters,” he said during a presser but asked the party leadership to strengthen the institutions owing to the problems faced by them from internal and external forces.

He said that the PML-N leadership should not give statements regarding the integrity and existence of the country.
“The recent narrative is the negation of the Muslim League’s ideology,” the PML-N leader said blaming that Indian was taking advantage of such remarks from the top party leadership.

arynews.tv

PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif's narrative declared 'lotas'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari has termed any party leader opposing the narrative of Nawaz Sharif as a lota.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
----------------

PMLN is on self exploding trajectory. If over 200million Pakistanis don't agree with Nawaz, does that mean all of them are "Lotas" :lol::lol:
Click to expand...
Quaid e Azam was a strong supporter of Hindu Muslim Unity but he changed his view when environment changed... no body called him the "L" word or "U turn" ?

Now just because it doesnt fit into their narrative they are name calling others...
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,407
0
4,150
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Horus said:
Days are numbered.
Click to expand...
If they are destroyed in the GB election, then the only power they have left will be via the AJK President and its likely that they will end up getting voted out of there too.

Its looking more and more likely they have lost the majority of their support and will probably become a second PPP in Punjab
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,341
7
9,428
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Irony here is that Uzma Bukhari herself is a LOTA by every definition of the word. As a matter of fact entire PMLN is filled with LOTA members from other parties. Ayaz Sadiq their latest kanjar in making was previously PTI member.
 
Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
2,000
-1
4,194
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PML-N to name and shame leaders opposing Nawaz narrative
Naeem Hanif On Nov 6, 2020 Last updated Nov 6, 2020


LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has decided to name and shame party members opposing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s anti-state institutions narrative, reported ARY News.

Sources relayed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called for lists of such party leaders to be drawn up. They have been asked to clear their position as to the PML-N supremo’s narrative before the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore public meeting slated for December 13.


The PML-N further decided not to make such leaders part of committees formed to oversee arrangements for the rally to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan ground, which party’s Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah recently claimed, would be a referendum against the ruling PTI.
Mian Jalil, Ashraf Ansari and Nishat Khan Daha are among the leaders said to be failing to toe the party line.


Maryam in a recent meeting with her uncle Shehbaz Sharif had informed him about the former premier’s decision in this regard, the sources said.
Addressing a public gathering in Skardu on Thursday, Maryam had urged the masses not to vote for people switching parties. “How can those who can’t stand up to pressure and stand for their rights do the same for you,” she questioned, slamming turncoats.

“One who stabs a party in the back doesn’t deserve to be voted for,” she opined.

arynews.tv

PML-N to name and shame leaders opposing Nawaz narrative

PML-N leadership has decided to name and shame party members opposing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's anti-state institutions narrative.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
------------------------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top