PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away aged 68

KARACHI: Senator Mushahidullah Khan has passed away in Islamabad, Geo News reported early Thursday morning, citing PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair.

Senator Mushahidullah was unwell for quite a long time, added Zubair, who is also the spokesperson for PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.



He used to come to the Senate sessions with great determination and courage, Zubair mentioned, adding that he was a fearless man and stood firm against dictatorships.



The former Sindh governor added that the late senator, who was a federal minister under the previous government, was among the senior-most leaders of the party. His death, he noted, was a great loss for his family, the PML-N, and Pakistan.

'Huge loss'

Following Senator Mushahidullah's demise, Maryam Nawaz said she was "shattered to hear the sad news".



"Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss.

"May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen," she wrote on Twitter.



Senator Mushahidullah's funeral prayers would be held after Zuhr prayers in Islamabad's Sector H-11 later on Thursday, according to his family.



The senior PML-N leader was the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, as well as a member of the Council of Chairpersons and various others standing committees.



He was also part of the parliamentary committees on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Kashmir, and National Security.