What's new

PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi, sons granted bail in by court

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,186
54
75,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi, sons granted bail in by court



Nehal Hashmi and his sons were granted bail by a court in Karachi in a case related to the PML-N leader’s family scuffling with and beating up police officials
The bail has been granted by the Judicial Magistrate East against bonds of Rs20,000 each.

Nehal Hashmi's family, police scuffle in Karachi

On Friday night, police officials and Nehal Hashmi's family had gotten into a scuffle in the city's Malir Town area, with the former PML-N senator's son accusing police officials of attacking him and his mother.

The police had detained Hashmi and one of his sons, Naseer Hashmi, following the incident.

FIR No 324/20 was registered against the PML-N leader and two of his sons at the Saudabad Police Station on behalf of Saudabad SHO Rana Haseeb for abusing, scuffling with and beating cops.

The fight took place near Malir's busy Saudabad area, with the police saying that Nehal Hashmi's family had been involved in an altercation with another party when it intervened.

Police officials said that when they tried to break up the fight, the senator's family tore the uniforms of the personnel.

In a video if the incident, Hashmi can seemingly be heard saying: "You are beating him, you are beating my son. Who are you?"

Meanwhile, his son says: "The police tried to come near my family. When I tried to stop them, they broke my phone."

"They attacked my sister and mother," his son adds.

In a video statement issued late in the night, the PML-N leader's daughter, Ayesha Hashmi, said, "We were dragged into someone else's matter. They misbehaved with me and my mother."

She said policemen in plainclothes subjected her brother, Naseer Hashmi, to torture and humiliated her family.
"Police tortured my 17-year-old brother also," she said.

Terming the incident a private matter for the Hashmi family, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said the party has nothing to do with it.

The former Sindh governor said it would be premature to say anything until Nehal Hashmi and his family stated their viewpoint on the issue.



www.thenews.com.pk

Police scuffle case: PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi, sons granted bail in by court

Nehal Hashmi and his sons have been granted bail by court against bonds of Rs20,000 each.
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
50,186
54
75,572
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Danish Ali

@DexentPure

Replying to
@mubasherlucman

اج سے تین سال پہلے ہسپتال میں آخری سانسیں لیتے نہال ہاشمی، کل پولیس والوں سے بدمعاشی کرتے پائے گئے، اندازہ لگاو کیسا ڈرامہ باز فنکار آدمی ہے،

Nihal Hashmi, who breathed his last in hospital three years ago ..


Image
11:27 AM · Oct 3, 2020·
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
PaklovesTurkiye PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq: If any Punjabi votes for Imran Khan, He is Beghairat. Pakistani Siasat 7
H Envoy discuses Pak-Saudi ties with Buzdar, PML-Q leaders Pakistani Siasat 3
Morpheus Opposition wants to close cases against Zardari, PML-N leaders: Akbar Pakistani Siasat 0
J PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus 12
H PML-N leader hints at pressure over tenure bill Pakistani Siasat 1
Zibago Videotapes of judge: PML-N leader passes the buck to Maryam Pakistani Siasat 2
Kabira SC rejects NAB appeal against acquittal of PML-N leader Chaudhry Sher Ali Pakistani Siasat 3
pkuser2k12 FIA arrest PML-N youth wing leader over hateful content against state institutions Social & Current Events 38
Devil Soul PML-N nominates Rana Tanveer as PAC chief & Khawaja Asif as its new parliamentary leader Pakistani Siasat 22
zeroboy PML N Leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail press conference | 12 January 2019 Pakistani Siasat 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top