PML-N inked contracts worth billions just to make commission, says Faraz

  • Information minister says costly power projects were set up, dollar value was controlled artificially and local industry was forced to close due to massive imports during PML-N tenure

Fahad Zulfikar Updated 04 Oct 2020


(Karachi) Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) founder Nawaz Sharif is only concerned about saving his looted wealth. He added that the PML-N, during its government, inked contracts worth billions just to make commission.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, he said that Nawaz Sharif targeted state institutions in his speeches just to protect himself, family and assets. The minister pointed out that criticism on national institutions will not be tolerated. He lamented that a persons, who fled abroad after deceiving courts, is now talking about the welfare of the public.

He highlighted the PML-N only motive is to blackmail the government and get an NRO.

He asked Nawaz Sharif to give replies of just two question – one how he made the money and second how the money was sent abroad.
Listing failures of PML-N tenure, he said that costly power projects were set up, dollar value was controlled artificially and local industry was forced to close due to massive imports.

The information minister said that the PML-N supremo had crippled the country's economy and that during his party's tenure such accords were struck that had led to a surge in electricity prices.

On the industrial front, he said that local industries had shut down because imports had become cheap and local production was expensive during the PML-N's tenure.
He said that Imran Khan stands to his stance that those who looted the country should be held accountable. "The PM is committed to root-out corruption from the society," he said.

