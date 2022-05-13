What's new

PML-N has destroyed Pakistan's economy within days

The experiment has failed miserably or should i say it has succeeded with flying colors?.

Within days of taking oath, installed PM Shehbaz Sharif has proven that this gov is the most corrupt, most incapable, and most treacherous lot. Their only priority is to pump looted money into media to cover it all up while they launder money out of country in bags. Every news that this gov released on media after coming into power proved to be fake including package from saudia, UAE, IMF, etc.

The SITUATION IS GETTING WORSE BY THE HOUR.
Screenshot 2022-05-13 at 16.59.38.png


Pakistan Default Risk Surges as Ousted Khan Plans Protests - Bloomberg

Dollar busts previous record, reaches all-time high of Rs193 - Business - DAWN.COM

Another meltdown at PSX as benchmark sheds 641 points on govt's indecision - Business - DAWN.COM

Riding into oblivion: Rupee closes at new historic low in inter-bank market - Markets - Business Recorder (brecorder.com)

Forex reserves down $177m - Business & Finance - Business Recorder (brecorder.com)

Rupee Breaks All-Time Record to Continue Slide Towards 200 Against US Dollar (propakistani.pk)

Water shortage worse than expected: IRSA (thenews.com.pk)

Car sales drop 18pc to 22,370 units in April (thenews.com.pk)

Rupee continues to take battering, reaches another historic low (thenews.com.pk)

No respite from loadshedding as power shortfall increases - Pakistan - Dunya News

Govt faces dilemma on subsidies: Question on meeting IMF’s demands lingers on (thenews.com.pk)
 
FB_IMG_1652455317705.jpg


Sure geo poltical situation was bad with russia and oil

But Fault lies in PTI not lining enough reserves in fear of taking loans again a debatable issue

Failure of PMLN to extend 6 billion of credit PTI got(3 from china), and arab world, asking foreign pakistanis to withdraw your funds(i.e **** u) and political uncertainty has speed the process

This wouldnt have happened had the elections been called

Now this govt isnt getting any money as it has no mandate unless russia signs a cease fire and lets iran deal pass (which will make oil prices to fell by half) we are heading to bankrupcy

Now i am not saying oil prices by half will save us because oil prices were at half, CSF money was flowing in abundance(2b$/yr), exports were up(in PPPP govt till 2013) and still PMLN govt some how manage to bankrupt pakistan in 2018

Dollar will hit 250 if not manipulated

ابتدائے عشق ہے روتا ہے کیا آگے آگے دیکھئے ہوتا ہے کیا

Well most of investors were proven right
That PMLN is still the first love of establishment
Hence why most investors stayed away last 4 yrs
 
PLM - N has to quickly reverse the fuel subsidy put in place by PTI. Then move to IMF to complete the loan program just as PTI wanted to.

This will help with the crisis in short term. :cheers:
 
My guess is army just said "do wahtever" you want

The mafias then just threw money around..the election comission was already theirs

But one thing that points toward direct interference is judicary action

Judiacry acting so one sided means that it was the danda..otherwise you cant buy all judges so quickly
 
I don't even care that much any more, I'm picking up my new car on Monday

You can't fix stupid, how Pakistan has survived this long with so much lanats is incredible

You can't expect expat Pakistani just to keep sending over 30 billion every year just to see it swallowed by useless people who never change

The only thing that will teach them is a massive fall

So let it happen and hope we have a something to pick up afterwards



Saving the country in the current state is idiocy
 

