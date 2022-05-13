PML-N has destroyed Pakistan's economy within days

The experiment has failed miserably or should i say it has succeeded with flying colors?.
Within days of taking oath, installed PM Shehbaz Sharif has proven that this gov is the most corrupt, most incapable, and most treacherous lot. Their only priority is to pump looted money into media to cover it all up while they launder money out of country in bags. Every news that this gov released on media after coming into power proved to be fake including package from saudia, UAE, IMF, etc.
The SITUATION IS GETTING WORSE BY THE HOUR.
Pakistan Default Risk Surges as Ousted Khan Plans Protests - Bloomberg
Dollar busts previous record, reaches all-time high of Rs193 - Business - DAWN.COM
Another meltdown at PSX as benchmark sheds 641 points on govt's indecision - Business - DAWN.COM
Riding into oblivion: Rupee closes at new historic low in inter-bank market - Markets - Business Recorder (brecorder.com)
Forex reserves down $177m - Business & Finance - Business Recorder (brecorder.com)
Rupee Breaks All-Time Record to Continue Slide Towards 200 Against US Dollar (propakistani.pk)
Water shortage worse than expected: IRSA (thenews.com.pk)
Car sales drop 18pc to 22,370 units in April (thenews.com.pk)
Rupee continues to take battering, reaches another historic low (thenews.com.pk)
No respite from loadshedding as power shortfall increases - Pakistan - Dunya News
Govt faces dilemma on subsidies: Question on meeting IMF’s demands lingers on (thenews.com.pk)
Within days of taking oath, installed PM Shehbaz Sharif has proven that this gov is the most corrupt, most incapable, and most treacherous lot. Their only priority is to pump looted money into media to cover it all up while they launder money out of country in bags. Every news that this gov released on media after coming into power proved to be fake including package from saudia, UAE, IMF, etc.
The SITUATION IS GETTING WORSE BY THE HOUR.
Pakistan Default Risk Surges as Ousted Khan Plans Protests - Bloomberg
Dollar busts previous record, reaches all-time high of Rs193 - Business - DAWN.COM
Another meltdown at PSX as benchmark sheds 641 points on govt's indecision - Business - DAWN.COM
Riding into oblivion: Rupee closes at new historic low in inter-bank market - Markets - Business Recorder (brecorder.com)
Forex reserves down $177m - Business & Finance - Business Recorder (brecorder.com)
Rupee Breaks All-Time Record to Continue Slide Towards 200 Against US Dollar (propakistani.pk)
Water shortage worse than expected: IRSA (thenews.com.pk)
Car sales drop 18pc to 22,370 units in April (thenews.com.pk)
Rupee continues to take battering, reaches another historic low (thenews.com.pk)
No respite from loadshedding as power shortfall increases - Pakistan - Dunya News
Govt faces dilemma on subsidies: Question on meeting IMF’s demands lingers on (thenews.com.pk)