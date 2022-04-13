What's new

PML-N Government ends former Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" programme

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514152746143920128

FB_IMG_1649821956095.jpg
 
This is a gift from beggar crime minister who illegally came back in power, only a matter of few days of this imported government you are seeing immediate effects.
 
lastofthepatriots said:
Look at this Lahorie trying to play neutral here. This kind of selective neutrality only suits Bajwa.
Click to expand...
Acha chal phir PTI government was the biggest millitary junta government as it was alledged to be selected by millitary by over a dozen plus political parties

Here PTI doesn't even make such claims

So if we want to play this game than play it fairly and all the way?
By this metric of your choosing PTI was 10x the millitary junta government than this coalition SS led government would ever be

I know most y'all are going bat shit crazy but try to remain rational here
 
Sainthood 101 said:
@waz @blain2 @AgNoStiC MuSliM isn't calling policy decision actions of current PMLn government
Actions of a Millitary junta
WAY too extreme - especially if we remember the selected rhetoric against PTI
Even they didn't call PTI junta
Click to expand...
Deny it all you want but it won't change the fact that current imported regime was brought in by pak military with full backing of USA.
 
Sainthood 101 said:
Acha chal phir PTI government was the biggest millitary junta government as it was alledged to be selected by millitary by over a dozen plus political parties

Here PTI doesn't even make such claims

So if we want to play this game than play it fairly and all the way?
By this metric of your choosing PTI was 10x the millitary junta government than this coalition SS led government would ever be

I know most y'all are going bat shit crazy but try to remain rational here
Click to expand...

What the **** are you even going on about?
 
lastofthepatriots said:
Bajwa can now sleep like a baby knowing his children will never go hungry at the expense of poor Pakistani kids starving to death. Another feather in the cap for him, I’d say.
Click to expand...
Just a little suggestion instead of ba*wa call him bajra.

These are the slurs we're using for imported regime.

Shabaz - Cherry blossom
Zardari - bemari
Bajwa - Bajra
Chief justice - cheap justice
 
lastofthepatriots said:
Look at this Lahorie trying to play neutral here. This kind of selective neutrality only suits Bajwa.
Click to expand...


India fired a cruise missile on a Pakistani city and the bold and handsome khan shrugged it off , perhaps not even a mention by him, hoping he could get support from his sarkari mulazmeen . Ghyrat kaha gy Thi is ki?


Good riddance and serves him right- -----
 
This is so sad and a dark day for Pakistan. For some corrupt thieves to remove the food from poor people is a shiatani act but to do it in the month of Ramadhan is even worse than what shaitan can do since he is locked up.
I feel powerless to do anything when the country is run by corrupt judges and a sold out 'establishment'. May Allah destroy the wrongdoers.
 

