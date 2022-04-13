PML-N Government ends former Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Koi Bhooka Na Soye" programme

@waz @blain2 @AgNoStiC MuSliM isn't calling policy decision actions of current PMLn government
Actions of a Millitary junta
WAY too extreme - especially if we remember the selected rhetoric against PTI
Even they didn't call PTI junta
Acha chal phir PTI government was the biggest millitary junta government as it was alledged to be selected by millitary by over a dozen plus political parties
Acha chal phir PTI government was the biggest millitary junta government as it was alledged to be selected by millitary by over a dozen plus political parties
Here PTI doesn't even make such claims
So if we want to play this game than play it fairly and all the way?
By this metric of your choosing PTI was 10x the millitary junta government than this coalition SS led government would ever be
I know most y'all are going bat shit crazy but try to remain rational here
Bajwa can now sleep like a baby knowing his children will never go hungry at the expense of poor Pakistani kids starving to death. Another feather in the cap for him, I'd say.
Just a little suggestion instead of ba*wa call him bajra.
Look at this Lahorie trying to play neutral here. This kind of selective neutrality only suits Bajwa.