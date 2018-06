PML-N gets the worst blow in Punjab

1 Jul, 2018

*MULTAN: In a big blow to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the former ruling party’s more than 11 candidates have returned their party tickets and sought ‘jeep’ as their election symbol instead of ‘lion’.*The revolting PML-N bigwigs, contesting in south Punjab as independent candidates now, include Sardar Amjad Farooq Khosa, resident of DG Khan and former MNA, Sardar Mohsin Hasan Khosa, Usama Abdul Kareem, son of former federal minister Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem, who has been a close aide of Nawaz Sharif from DG Khan, former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Sher Ali Gorchani, resident of Rajanpur who also has been close aide of Nawaz Sharif, Sultan Mehmood Hunjar, Hafeez-ur-Rehman Dareshak, Pervez Gorchani and Yousuf Dareshak.Sardar Mohsin Hasan Khosa applied for jeep symbol but his request was turned down and he was allotted bucket symbol.Ostensibly, the PML-N is unlikely to bag enough seats from south Punjab region this time.No PML-N candidate has been fielded against the above mentioned rebel party members.