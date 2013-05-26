What's new

PML-N gets simple majority to form govt

F

Fracker

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2009
4,290
3
2,206
Country
Pakistan
Location
Oman
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has gained simple majority in the National Assembly after 18 independent candidates jumped on the bandwagon of the Nawaz Sharif-led party.

The N-league secured 126 National Assembly seats in the general elections held on May 11th. With the inclusion of 18 independent MNAs-elect the partys strength stands at 144. The party will get 32 seats from the quota allocated for reserved seats for women, while it will gain another five seats reserved for minorities.

With the inclusion of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, National Peoples Party and the National Party that intends to enter into an alliance with the PML-N; Nawaz Sharifs party will get the strength of 192 seats. Securing a simple majority in the 342-member lower house of the parliament seems a smooth sail for Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N gets simple majority to form govt - thenews.com.pk

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I guess NS will get what he was asking for.
 
A

aamerjamal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2009
675
0
250
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
what about your PTI...... ??????? your, Qureshi, "Bajhi", Khatak and now in KPK lot of lotassssss join PTI.....
like in a song " main karoon tu sala character dhela hai"
 
D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,375
-9
1,465
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
EnigimaSig said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548524009175666688

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548317442207715328

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548355849474650113

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548250705554640898

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548570386731716608

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548227587284971522

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @AZ1 @ahaider97 @RescueRanger @Ghazwa-e-Hind @newb3e @Mugen @fatman17 @TheSnakeEatingMarkhur @Olympus81 @Enigma SIG

@GWXP
@chinasun
@MH.Yang
@Death Adder
@Hydration
@mangochutney
@pakman12
@Thinker3
@IbnAbdullah
@ThisUser
@newb3e
@RescueRanger
@Kharral
@Khalidr
@baqai
@Dexon
@HydraChess
@tower9
@Diviner
@Oublious
@cocomo
@Norwegian
@meghdut
@QWECXZ
@UKBengali
@mili
@Mugen
@StructE
@LakeHawk180
@ulin elup
@Foinikas
@BananaRepublicUK
@farok84
@Deino
@hembo
@Rahil khan
@TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
@Jazzbot
@Goenitz
@Clutch
@Warking
@Khan Sahab
@Chopchop
@Skull and Bones
@Smoke
@Alexandrian
@Herstory
@dani191
Click to expand...
stop tag me
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab by-polls: Maryam Nawaz decides to hold conventions in various constituencies
Replies
5
Views
246
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi joins PTI
Replies
3
Views
166
newb3e
newb3e
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP notifies PTI candidates five reserved seats in Punjab Assembly
Replies
4
Views
218
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
By-poll in PP-83 Khushab: It’s a three-way fight
Replies
1
Views
220
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BY-ELECTION: PML-N TROUNCES PTI TO RETAIN PP-206 KHANEWAL SEAT
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom