PML-N gets simple majority to form govt

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has gained simple majority in the National Assembly after 18 independent candidates jumped on the bandwagon of the Nawaz Sharif-led party.The N-league secured 126 National Assembly seats in the general elections held on May 11th. With the inclusion of 18 independent MNAs-elect the partys strength stands at 144. The party will get 32 seats from the quota allocated for reserved seats for women, while it will gain another five seats reserved for minorities.With the inclusion of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, National Peoples Party and the National Party that intends to enter into an alliance with the PML-N; Nawaz Sharifs party will get the strength of 192 seats. Securing a simple majority in the 342-member lower house of the parliament seems a smooth sail for Nawaz Sharif.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------I guess NS will get what he was asking for.