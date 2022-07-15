PML N favourite in upcoming elections; geo news

ziaulislam said: Rooting for PMLN to win 2023 election so we can see bankrupcy in 2025-26 inshallah Click to expand...

Unbelievable hateredacknowldging PMLNs current achievements in heart and mind but ejaculating hatred in words nonetheless. This is sheer hypocrisy, nothing else.Dear, We are currently in 2022, Post PTI blunders, The worst moment in our history to slides towards bankruptcy but instead its only halted by PMLN economic team efforts. If PMLN is that bad and anti-state why not it bankrupts Pakistan today when it can put blame of it on previous PTI govt most easily? Let me guess..umm you r from KPK, Sure you are, no doubt about it now