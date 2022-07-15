What's new

PML N favourite in upcoming elections; geo news

fb.watch

Geo Videos - حلقہ پی پی 167؛ عوام اپنی پارٹی کے امیدواروں کے چناؤ سے مطمئن ہیں؟ | Facebook | By Geo Videos | حلقہ پی پی 167؛ عوام اپنی پارٹی کے امیدواروں کے چناؤ سے مطمئن ہیں؟ #GeoNews #AapasKiBaat

364K views, 5.4K likes, 215 loves, 747 comments, 230 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Geo Videos: حلقہ پی پی 167؛ عوام اپنی پارٹی کے امیدواروں کے چناؤ سے مطمئن ہیں؟ #GeoNews #AapasKiBaat
fb.watch fb.watch


Alas with fall of oil prices to less then pre war time(saudis and usa pumping full speed ahead) globally more chatrool is unlikely in short term

Rooting for PMLN to win 2023 election so we can see bankrupcy in 2025-26 inshallah
 
ziaulislam said:
fb.watch

Geo Videos - حلقہ پی پی 167؛ عوام اپنی پارٹی کے امیدواروں کے چناؤ سے مطمئن ہیں؟ | Facebook | By Geo Videos | حلقہ پی پی 167؛ عوام اپنی پارٹی کے امیدواروں کے چناؤ سے مطمئن ہیں؟ #GeoNews #AapasKiBaat

364K views, 5.4K likes, 215 loves, 747 comments, 230 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Geo Videos: حلقہ پی پی 167؛ عوام اپنی پارٹی کے امیدواروں کے چناؤ سے مطمئن ہیں؟ #GeoNews #AapasKiBaat
fb.watch fb.watch


Alas with fall of oil prices to less then pre war time(saudis and usa pumping full speed ahead) globally more chatrool is unlikely in short term

Rooting for PMLN to win 2023 election so we can see bankrupcy in 2025-26 inshallah
See how that corrupt person is trying to defend his choice of nazeer chohan.

Its clear as day light the video is doctored, and that idiot has been taught the lecture before hand.

Lahoris are a special breed of illiterate donkey eating breed,
these people can't be fixed.

What a joke ..
 
Sinnerman108 said:
See how that corrupt person is trying to defend his choice of nazeer chohan.

Its clear as day light the video is doctored, and that idiot has been taught the lecture before hand.

Lahoris are a special breed of illiterate donkey eating breed,
these people can't be fixed.

What a joke ..
Its unfortunate PMLN didnt win in 2018
You would have forgotton 2022

See how that corrupt person is trying to defend his choice of nazeer chohan.

Its clear as day light the video is doctored, and that idiot has been taught the lecture before hand.

Lahoris are a special breed of illiterate donkey eating breed,
these people can't be fixed.

What a joke ..
PMLN still has support in its base
PPPP might be thug but PMLN have passionate fans
 
ziaulislam said:
Rooting for PMLN to win 2023 election so we can see bankrupcy in 2025-26 inshallah
Unbelievable hatered:crazy: acknowldging PMLNs current achievements in heart and mind but ejaculating hatred in words nonetheless. This is sheer hypocrisy, nothing else.

Dear, We are currently in 2022, Post PTI blunders, The worst moment in our history to slides towards bankruptcy but instead its only halted by PMLN economic team efforts. If PMLN is that bad and anti-state why not it bankrupts Pakistan today when it can put blame of it on previous PTI govt most easily? Let me guess..umm you r from KPK, Sure you are, no doubt about it now:rofl:
 

