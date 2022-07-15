PML N favourite geo news

Geo Videos - حلقہ پی پی 167؛ عوام اپنی پارٹی کے امیدواروں کے چناؤ سے مطمئن ہیں؟ | Facebook | By Geo Videos | حلقہ پی پی 167؛ عوام اپنی پارٹی کے امیدواروں کے چناؤ سے مطمئن ہیں؟ #GeoNews #AapasKiBaat 364K views, 5.4K likes, 215 loves, 747 comments, 230 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Geo Videos: حلقہ پی پی 167؛ عوام اپنی پارٹی کے امیدواروں کے چناؤ سے مطمئن ہیں؟ #GeoNews #AapasKiBaat

Alas with fall of oil prices to less then pre war time(saudis and usa pumping full speed ahead) globally more chatrool is unlikely in short termRooting for PMLN to win 2023 election so we can see bankrupcy in 2025-26 inshallah