Aug 19, 2012
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is facing serious internal strife after a flop show in Lahore. Mansoor Ali Khan, a senior anchorperson, revealed that some leaders within the party are not supporting Maryam Nawaz’s narrative. “There is a division within the PML-N. They are not clear where to go,” he said. “Since its inception in the 1980s, PML-N has always been a pro-establishment party but now the party has abruptly been transformed,” he pointed out.

Javed Latif, a senior leader of PML-N, confessed that “some lawmakers of the party are playing from both sides of the wicket”.




PML-N MNA Javed Latif has confirmed that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has agreed to increase accountability within the party, a day after she rebutted media reports of lashing out at party members for an unimpressive show at the PDM Lahore rally.
— Muqadas Rajpoot (@Muqadas96240287) December 15, 2020
Click to expand...

This publication has reported that on Monday, Maryam Nawaz expressed anger with Lahore division party leadership over the “unimpressive” public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz while chairing PML-N’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Central Working Committee (CWC) meetings in Lahore has expressed displeasure with the party leaders after they failed to bring out the people to the jalsagah.

“Lahore division leadership failed to bring people to PDM public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.” It was expected that 500,000 people will attend the rally but unfortunately, the rally could not attract as much audience as it was being expected,” said Maryam Nawaz in a meeting.


PDM failed in Lahore?
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties failed to attract public support in Lahore’s public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Some analysts are of the view that the PDM has failed to bring public in a procession of 11 Opposition parties. According to police sources, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Similarly, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that PDM failed by its poor show in Lahore. He held PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz as the sole responsible for this failure. “Lahore is the hub of PML-N where they failed to bring workers to Minar-e-Pakistan,” said Fawad Chaudhary accompanied by Shehbaz Gill in Islamabad on Monday.

He also asked the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to ban the entry of Mahmood Achakzai over his statement in the PDM gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. “The yesterday show was the last show of Sharifs,” he further said, asking the PML-N MNAs and MPA not to follow Maryam Nawaz.

PPP leader Shehla Raza was slammed on social media for sharing a picture of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral at Minar-e-Pakistan and stating that it was the PDM’s jalsa in Lahore from the other day.

To counter media and critics, PDM leadership shared pictures and videos. PPP leader Shehla Raza had taken to Twitter and written that the “selected” (referring to PM Imran Khan) knew about the huge crowd in Lahore and had started making arrangements to keep himself busy with other activities in the future. “Dhoop may beth ker bhi waqt guzara (He also sent plenty of time outside in the sun),” she wrote, referring to PM Imran Khan’s pictures from early Sunday where he could be seen feeding his dogs.

However, Pakistani Twitterati were quick to find out that one of the pictures Shehla Raza posted was that of Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s funeral last month at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

After an apparent failure in Lahore, on Monday, the PDM leadership has asked the government to quit by January 31 or face an intensified opposition movement, including a long march to the capital.

The demand was made by PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman while speaking to the media in Lahore alongside PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other opposition leaders.

As part of the anti-government movement, Rehman said lawmakers from PDM member parties in the national and provincial assemblies will hand in their resignations to their party leaders by December 31. “Today, we want to make clear to the government that it should resign by January 31,” the JUI-F leader said

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the PDM is “more than welcome to Islamabad and they can resign as well”. Speaking exclusively to ARY News, he said the PDM leadership won’t resign from the assemblies and only fool the nations.
 
1. A tight crackdown on land grabbers (MPA also), like Saif ul mulok khokar etc has broken the backbone of the 'system' which can pull the crowd.
2. Internal rift of party also is the reason like Hamza and SS are in jail. As they have been ruling lahore since 3 decades so they can order SHOs/Patwairs etc to grab the crowd for their gathering
3. Corona/Cold etc is also the reason why people didn't come.
4. As they have been repeating same things like of Gujranwal, Karachi etc so no new narrative is another thing.
5. Maryam lack charisma, plus other parties leaders are not popular.
6. Lastly, their narrative has field which is highly against army.
 
Most of PML N voters are not that of Imran. What I mean by that is 95 % Nawaz voters are those who know he is corrupt as hell but consider him lesser evil then Zardari and better at Governance then Imran. That kind of voter will never come to support you if you get in trouble.
 
Most of PML N voters are not that of Imran. What I mean by that is 95 % Nawaz voters are those who know he is corrupt as hell but consider him lesser evil then Zardari and better at Governance then Imran. That kind of voter will never come to support you if you get in trouble.
Pakistani aren't as idealistic when it comes to "better governance".... They are more simple than that... They are for they guy who is:
1. Going to pay them;
2. Is on the winning team.


They will abandon Nawaz like rats off a sinking ship as soon as the $$$ runs dry and they realize he is a looser for life (i.e. lost the establishment blessings for good)
Period.
 
Pmln amazing governess better than Imran:
6943E386-3E90-4279-867E-656ABEA2D0DE.jpeg
4F0C2DBB-F999-4B87-B384-60B7F05BD8BE.jpeg
EFF4579C-D0E4-4080-BC5B-37DCF0E5DB28.jpeg
5E830A9C-F755-415F-93B0-AF537E6CEBE3.jpeg
216E9F38-56FE-4EFB-B3BF-CE26044AE252.jpeg
94F96F87-A370-4B26-A02D-21A7CD386971.png
3C112AED-E05E-4368-BC14-C92251703866.jpeg
3EE0303C-E7B1-4EB9-8B7A-4E539011D7A9.jpeg

1. Going to pay them;
2. Is on the winning team.


They will abandon Nawaz like rats off a sinking ship as soon as the $$$ runs dry and they realize he is a looser for life (i.e. lost the establishment blessings for good)
Period.
Nawaz Sharif never had ground support. He always came in power by rigging elections and manipulating the electables in his favor by the aid of powerful establishment
www.dawn.com

1990 election was rigged, rules SC

The SC ordered legal proceedings against former army chief Aslam Baig and former ISI chief Asad Durrani over allegations of influencing the 1990 election.
www.dawn.com
 
PML N is dead , thanks to the dumb raj kumari and her stupid rants

i was highly against and critical of establishment letting NS go , but in hindsight, this was a blessing in disguise
 
We all voted pti selected pm imran khan Karobari thabqa bharbaad kardia lock down laga laga kar jabke karobari logo pe pabandia or sarkari logo ke mazay ayashia ghar pe unko thankhuwa karobari marjai unke paiso pe ye sarkari thabqa thankhwa dar ayashi be or badmashi be kare unhee par jis muashre ma zulam ho khabi tharaqi nai kar sakta.. after 3 years dharnaaz of imran khan pm pti it looks like imran pti just came to take revenge from nawaz sharif nothing else and he is completely hopeless and have no control over any thing except to shut mouths of poor nation who have no right to do any thing except to favour wrong doings of pti foreign imposed policies economy getting collapsed rich getting rich poor getting poor people expected him to bring justice in courts every where today every case have a price rate no relief people doing suicides, respect given to all religions except Sunni majority one,Sngpl gas department corruption on top gas meter in nawaz government installed on 9000 today not possible in 50,000 one have to wait several years pti full of corrupt politicians if not all but many, schools (Businesses private sector middle class lower class destroyed ruined by lock downs instead of sop,s following foreign agendas of imf world bank business class who are highest tax payers are mostly punished harassed by government daily new rules expensive electricity heavy taxes with fake games of corona virus first second third fourth fifth etc etc many layers to come untill foreign funds,8 to 16 may holidays part of same wicked games getting funds imposing heavy Taxes later this debt will be paid by pakistani nation,untill every thing will be eaten by snakes crocodiles ..never pandemic diseases similar like corona in history of islam they never prolonged then 2 months bodies were auto immuned today corona become part of notorious secret missions like biological warfares business white collar people are forced to beg Taxes in Pakistan are collected like Europe people are facilitated like Uganda Rulers life styles like Arab kings sheikhs only sarkari goverment enjoying pays by working from home and they want prolong corona virus stop there pays like closing business sector corona will be finished, CSS beurocracy Molvi's establishment politician every one want to rule eat earn get more richer then other race of wealth going between zardari nawaz imran many others similar in other parts of government sectors sadly no one have ever sincerely think about country named Pakistan no justice total discrimination where is riyasate madina, no single GT road in Punjab Balochistan Kpk even Sind have been repaired or carpeted like in previous governments medicine petrol other daily house hold needs price increases daily beautiful country with nation fill of corrupt people ALLAH bless Pakistan Ameen.
 
