What's new

PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,631
11
32,589
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
492931_8377216_updates.jpg

  • PML-N has not taken any decision regarding electoral alliance: Sanaullah.
  • Says it was unfortunate for the country that PTI chief joined politics.
  • Newly-formed IPP is reportedly seeking electoral alliance with PML-N.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has ruled out electoral alliance with any political party, saying the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) “does not need any alliance” to contest the upcoming general elections.

“The PML-N has not taken any decision regarding the electoral alliance with any party,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The security czar, however, added that seat adjustment is possible with all political parties.

His statement comes amid reports that the newly-formed Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is seeking an electoral alliance with the ruling PML-N to contest the general elections scheduled to be held in October this year.

Jahangir Tareen, the chief of IPP, left for the UK on Sunday, during the visit he is expected to hold a meeting with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss the possibility of an electoral alliance between the two parties.

Last month, the PML-N decided against going into an electoral alliance to contest the next general elections independently with polls to be strictly held according to the Constitution once the National Assembly completes its mandated period, Geo News had learnt.

The development came after a meeting between Nawaz and his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in London, where the latter was on a visit to attend the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

In March this year, former president Asif Ali Zardari also ruled out the possibility of contesting the next elections for an alliance with the ruling coalition.

Addressing a press conference in Vehari, the party co-chairman made it clear that the PPP would contest the next elections on the "arrow" symbol and not for an alliance with the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"We are not a part of the PDM, but we are their partners in the government," the PPP stalwart said ahead of the general polls in Punjab — which are scheduled to be held on April 30.

At the same presser, Sanaullah also lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan saying that it was unfortunate for the country such a person entered politics who did not believe in talking to politicians.

“Fitna [mischief] has reached its end today,” he added.
www.geo.tv

PML-N does not need political alliance in upcoming general election, says Rana Sanaullah

Interior minister also says seat adjustment is possible with all political parties
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
alphapak

alphapak

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
2,464
-3
5,493
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
That is because they have an alliance with Napak Fouj. Election engineering will be
in full swing by Munira Whisky to bring in plastic Nani.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah warns PTI of consequences over 'Jail Bharo Movement
Replies
1
Views
281
Fasbre2
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-Q leader does not see election in near future
Replies
0
Views
35
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
PML-N has begun preparations to ‘welcome’ Nawaz: Rana Sana
2
Replies
19
Views
880
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah insists Punjab elections won't happen on May 14
Replies
4
Views
270
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan to stay in 'my cell' if jailed: Rana Sanaullah
Replies
4
Views
572
JunAkiyama
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom