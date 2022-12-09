What's new

PML-N decides to contest by-polls in case of dissolution of Punjab Assembly

1670584216867.png

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday decided to contest by-polls in case of dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, announced Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

“PML-N has started preparations for by-polls in Punjab,” Rana Sanaulalh said while addressing a presser in Lahore, here today, adding that two candidates will be nominated in every constituency of the province.

He made it clear that the general elections will be held in the country in the month of October, next year. By-polls will be held within 90 days in case of the dissolution of provincial assemblies.

The minister challenged former prime minister Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab Assembly and end this ambiguity.

Commenting on the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah said preparations to welcome the former prime minister have begun, and the welcome of Nawaz Sharif will set the fate of elections.

PTI chief Imran Khan on November 26, announced the dissolution of Punjab and KP Assemblies. The PTI and its ally PML-Q are reportedly having a disagreement over the time of the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, Punjab chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to delay the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly said sources.
