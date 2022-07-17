What's new

PML-N concedes defeat in crucial Punjab by-elections

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,366
16
25,210
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
  • "PML-N should accept results of by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of masses," Maryam Nawaz tweets.
  • PML-N’s senior leader Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan also acceptes PTI received a “landslide victory”.
  • "This is a difficult situation for us [PML-N] as we have lost elections in Punjab," he adds.
PML-N conceded defeat Sunday in the crucial Punjab by-elections after the PTI took the lead in the majority of the 20 provincial assembly constituencies which were up for grabs.

As the unofficial results started pouring in, showing the PTI in the lead, the party's vice president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and said that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart.

Related items​


"The PML-N should accept the results of the by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of the masses," Maryam wrote.

She added that winning and losing were part of politics, therefore, the party should now focus on its weaknesses, identify them, and then overcome them.

"God willing, everything will be fine," she said.


Similarly, speaking to Geo News, PML-N’s senior leader Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan also accepted that PTI had received a “landslide victory” in the hotly-contested Punjab by-polls.

“I accept that PTI has won and the party wholeheartedly accepts the opinion of the public," he said.

He further added that everybody can get into the debate of how and what happened, but “apparently the situation right now shows that PTI has won the elections; therefore, we congratulate them and accept our defeat.”

'Snap-elections'​

Replying to a question regarding PML-N’s strategy for the election for the position of Chief Minister Punjab, scheduled to be held on July 22, Khan said: “I spoke to Hamza Shahbaz and he was of the view that people have expressed their choice, so we need to acknowledge it."

“Last time the situation was different as there were divisions among the party but this time, it is all about the public and now we will assess where we went wrong,” he said, adding he considered these by-polls as snap-elections.

Lamenting that the party lost three major seats in Lahore, he said that now there was no reason for the party to stick to their electioneering campaign.

'Difficult situation'​

“This is a difficult situation for us [PML-N] as we have lost elections in Punjab, where we've always had a stronghold, and our government in federal is a coalition setup with thin numbers,” he maintained.

Khan further added that when parties consider public opinion, then power becomes secondary and people’s choice becomes the top priority.

Replying to a question regarding the chances of early elections, he accepted that the results show PML-N has lost the hold of Punjab, while for the federal government, he refrained from commenting as decisions are taken after consultations from all coalition parties.

“The government of Punjab will now inevitably be formed by the PTI,” he said, adding that all political parties should now strengthen their positions.

The MP stated that the party plans go into the next elections under a coordinated strategy, citing the inclusion of PTI dissidents into the party as one of the major reasons behind our defeat.
www.geo.tv

PML-N concedes defeat in crucial Punjab by-elections

PML-N should accept results of by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of masses, Maryam Nawaz tweets
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
1,384
-10
1,411
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
As the unofficial results started pouring in, showing the PTI in the lead, the party's vice president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and said that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart.
Click to expand...

This is the difference between PML(N) and PTI.

PML(N) is gracious in accepting the people's mandate while if it were PTI losing they would be screaming rigging this, rigging that and maligning our Armed forces by now.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,525
11
30,275
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
  • "PML-N should accept results of by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of masses," Maryam Nawaz tweets.
  • PML-N’s senior leader Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan also acceptes PTI received a “landslide victory”.
  • "This is a difficult situation for us [PML-N] as we have lost elections in Punjab," he adds.
PML-N conceded defeat Sunday in the crucial Punjab by-elections after the PTI took the lead in the majority of the 20 provincial assembly constituencies which were up for grabs.

As the unofficial results started pouring in, showing the PTI in the lead, the party's vice president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and said that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart.

Related items​


"The PML-N should accept the results of the by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of the masses," Maryam wrote.

She added that winning and losing were part of politics, therefore, the party should now focus on its weaknesses, identify them, and then overcome them.

"God willing, everything will be fine," she said.


Similarly, speaking to Geo News, PML-N’s senior leader Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan also accepted that PTI had received a “landslide victory” in the hotly-contested Punjab by-polls.

“I accept that PTI has won and the party wholeheartedly accepts the opinion of the public," he said.

He further added that everybody can get into the debate of how and what happened, but “apparently the situation right now shows that PTI has won the elections; therefore, we congratulate them and accept our defeat.”

'Snap-elections'​

Replying to a question regarding PML-N’s strategy for the election for the position of Chief Minister Punjab, scheduled to be held on July 22, Khan said: “I spoke to Hamza Shahbaz and he was of the view that people have expressed their choice, so we need to acknowledge it."

“Last time the situation was different as there were divisions among the party but this time, it is all about the public and now we will assess where we went wrong,” he said, adding he considered these by-polls as snap-elections.

Lamenting that the party lost three major seats in Lahore, he said that now there was no reason for the party to stick to their electioneering campaign.

'Difficult situation'​

“This is a difficult situation for us [PML-N] as we have lost elections in Punjab, where we've always had a stronghold, and our government in federal is a coalition setup with thin numbers,” he maintained.

Khan further added that when parties consider public opinion, then power becomes secondary and people’s choice becomes the top priority.

Replying to a question regarding the chances of early elections, he accepted that the results show PML-N has lost the hold of Punjab, while for the federal government, he refrained from commenting as decisions are taken after consultations from all coalition parties.

“The government of Punjab will now inevitably be formed by the PTI,” he said, adding that all political parties should now strengthen their positions.

The MP stated that the party plans go into the next elections under a coordinated strategy, citing the inclusion of PTI dissidents into the party as one of the major reasons behind our defeat.
www.geo.tv

PML-N concedes defeat in crucial Punjab by-elections

PML-N should accept results of by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of masses, Maryam Nawaz tweets
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
BA0343A6-C52E-4E19-8485-3E8DCB3CC7F9.jpeg
97DC42DB-5080-4E9F-9F7E-619CF206E57F.jpeg
EDF76894-0ACF-41A8-933D-42B73CCD021A.png
77B70023-4B18-4170-99CA-DBD47537A36E.jpeg
 
Nefarious

Nefarious

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2015
1,744
0
2,525
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I think PMLN has realised that the masses aren't as stupid as they think. Blatant lies and spamming bs won't work anymore as people see right through it and are fed up.

Respect to punjab for rising above.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,366
16
25,210
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

Maryam Nawaz urges party to accept by-polls defeat gracefully

PML-N VP calls for identifying mistakes and work towards fixing them

1721515577bf756.png

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has urged her party to accept the by-poll results gracefully.
In a tweet on Sunday night, shortly after unofficial results began coming in, she said “We must bow down our heads in front of the public’s decision.”

The PML-N VP added that winning and losing is a part of politics. “Hearts should be made bigger.”
Maryam called for identifying all the mistakes made by the party and work towards fixing them.
The unofficial results so far have shown that PTI is comfortably leading in at least 16-17 seats.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Maryam Nawaz urges party to accept by-polls defeat gracefully

PML-N VP calls for identifying mistakes and work towards fixing them
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
11,773
-27
12,080
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
This is the difference between PML(N) and PTI.

PML(N) is gracious in accepting the people's mandate while if it were PTI losing they would be screaming rigging this, rigging that and maligning our Armed forces by now.
Click to expand...
han yaar hum pani ko mum aur doodh ko choochu boltay hain!
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,723
1
5,688
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
  • "PML-N should accept results of by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of masses," Maryam Nawaz tweets.
  • PML-N’s senior leader Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan also acceptes PTI received a “landslide victory”.
  • "This is a difficult situation for us [PML-N] as we have lost elections in Punjab," he adds.
PML-N conceded defeat Sunday in the crucial Punjab by-elections after the PTI took the lead in the majority of the 20 provincial assembly constituencies which were up for grabs.

As the unofficial results started pouring in, showing the PTI in the lead, the party's vice president Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter and said that the defeat should be accepted with an open heart.

Related items​


"The PML-N should accept the results of the by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of the masses," Maryam wrote.

She added that winning and losing were part of politics, therefore, the party should now focus on its weaknesses, identify them, and then overcome them.

"God willing, everything will be fine," she said.


Similarly, speaking to Geo News, PML-N’s senior leader Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan also accepted that PTI had received a “landslide victory” in the hotly-contested Punjab by-polls.

“I accept that PTI has won and the party wholeheartedly accepts the opinion of the public," he said.

He further added that everybody can get into the debate of how and what happened, but “apparently the situation right now shows that PTI has won the elections; therefore, we congratulate them and accept our defeat.”

'Snap-elections'​

Replying to a question regarding PML-N’s strategy for the election for the position of Chief Minister Punjab, scheduled to be held on July 22, Khan said: “I spoke to Hamza Shahbaz and he was of the view that people have expressed their choice, so we need to acknowledge it."

“Last time the situation was different as there were divisions among the party but this time, it is all about the public and now we will assess where we went wrong,” he said, adding he considered these by-polls as snap-elections.

Lamenting that the party lost three major seats in Lahore, he said that now there was no reason for the party to stick to their electioneering campaign.

'Difficult situation'​

“This is a difficult situation for us [PML-N] as we have lost elections in Punjab, where we've always had a stronghold, and our government in federal is a coalition setup with thin numbers,” he maintained.

Khan further added that when parties consider public opinion, then power becomes secondary and people’s choice becomes the top priority.

Replying to a question regarding the chances of early elections, he accepted that the results show PML-N has lost the hold of Punjab, while for the federal government, he refrained from commenting as decisions are taken after consultations from all coalition parties.

“The government of Punjab will now inevitably be formed by the PTI,” he said, adding that all political parties should now strengthen their positions.

The MP stated that the party plans go into the next elections under a coordinated strategy, citing the inclusion of PTI dissidents into the party as one of the major reasons behind our defeat.
www.geo.tv

PML-N concedes defeat in crucial Punjab by-elections

PML-N should accept results of by-polls with an open heart and concede to the decision of masses, Maryam Nawaz tweets
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:

Maryam Nawaz urges party to accept by-polls defeat gracefully

PML-N VP calls for identifying mistakes and work towards fixing them

1721515577bf756.png

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has urged her party to accept the by-poll results gracefully.
In a tweet on Sunday night, shortly after unofficial results began coming in, she said “We must bow down our heads in front of the public’s decision.”

The PML-N VP added that winning and losing is a part of politics. “Hearts should be made bigger.”
Maryam called for identifying all the mistakes made by the party and work towards fixing them.
The unofficial results so far have shown that PTI is comfortably leading in at least 16-17 seats.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Maryam Nawaz urges party to accept by-polls defeat gracefully

PML-N VP calls for identifying mistakes and work towards fixing them
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...

900 chuhay kha kar 'General Nani' Hajj ko chali ... ! ;)
 
Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,068
25
17,638
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
They sure will. PTI are a bunch of cry babies and cannot handle defeat.
Click to expand...

In Pakistan, there are no exceptions, Its given almost everyone in the political spectrum is power hungry but what separates or at least was acknowledged were the ethics and codes of society shaped by our culture and religion. There are certain principles we adhere to. There is no doubt Imran Khan Niazi with all his following is perhaps the single most responsible person for destroying this. When you have a leader who has no control over his words and actions it becomes very dangerous.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-N MPA Faisal Niazi joins PTI
Replies
3
Views
183
newb3e
newb3e
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Qureshi claims PTI 'conspired' against him to ensure defeat on provincial assembly seat in 2018 elections
Replies
5
Views
367
Pak_Sher
Pak_Sher
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab by-polls: Maryam Nawaz decides to hold conventions in various constituencies
Replies
5
Views
248
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
By-poll in PP-217 Multan: PTI and PML-N call in the big guns
Replies
0
Views
194
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
By-poll in PP-90 Bhakkar: Will PTI, PML-N vote for each other?
Replies
1
Views
207
Asimzranger
Asimzranger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom