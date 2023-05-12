What's new

PML-N calls for countrywide protests

Maryam Nawaz will lead the protest in Lahore
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Friday announced that it will be holding countrywide protest rallies in major cities across Pakistan, including Lahore, to showcase their opposition to the decision of releasing Imran Khan.

As per details, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench granted two-week interim bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

It has been directed by party’ supremo Nawaz Sharif, who has called on the PML-N leadership to mobilize its supporters for the protests.

The rallies will be held in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Kasur, with Maryam Nawaz leading the protest in Punjab’s provincial capital.

In addition, the PML-N has also planned to hold protest rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Quetta, and Karachi.

Meetings will also be held in Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi to discuss the party’s strategy and plan of action for the upcoming protests.

The decision to hold the protests comes amid rising political tensions in the country.
