'PML-N always stabbed PPP in back': Zardari Web Desk On Aug 16, 2020 KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always stabbed him in the back, ARY News reported, quoting sources. Addressing a PPP's central executive committee (CEC) meeting, Asif Ali Zardari said that the PPP always supported PML-N but in response, the party always cheated him and his party. He maintained that they will call a separate all parties conference (APC) if PML-N backtracked on his stance, said sources. Zardari said that PPP believed in democracy, adding that they will face conspiracies bravely. Read More:Differences emerge between PPP, PML-N over anti-govt campaign: sources Cracks had started to appear between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaderships after the latter showed no interest in mounting pressure on the incumbent federal government. According to sources, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had left Lahore after a week-long visit and during the stay, several attempts were made to make contact with the PML-N leadership. "The PML-N leadership did not give a satisfactory response to the approaches made by the PPP," they had said. The sources had said that the opposition had suggested holding a multi-party conference before the passage of federal Budget 2020-21.

All it took was 2 years for neither party to be in power, before they started grabbing each other's neck.