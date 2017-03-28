PML | Moonis Elahi 's Political Desk

/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Moonis Elahi 's Political Desk

Discussion started by Team. Moonis Elahi, Mar 28, 2017.

  Mar 28, 2017
    Team. Moonis Elahi

    [​IMG]


    Mission:

    “TO PROVIDE A LEADERSHIP ALTERNATIVE THAT WILL WORK TOWARDS THE RESOLUTION OF MAJOR CHALLENGES IMPLEMENTATION OF DYNAMIC IDEAS AND EXECUTION OF A SOUND POLITICAL FRAMEWORK”

    BIOGRAPHY:

    Moonis Elahi is the elder son of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former Chief Minister of Punjab and former deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan. He is the nephew of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the grandson of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi (Late), a highly prominent politician of his time.

    Moonis Elahi was born on 12 April, 1976 in Lahore. He studied at Lahore American School till 11th grade. He graduated from TASIS, The American School in England, London. He obtained his BBA degree in business from Wharton School of Business, Pennsylvania,USA. On his return to Pakistan in 1999, Moonis Elahi joined his family business.

    However it wasn’t too long until the political genes kicked in, beckoning towards a shift in responsibilities. At present, Moonis’s day-to-day roles are divided between managing his family’s business of diversified industrial units and working actively on political and development projects in Lahore and other parts of Pakistan..

    Moonis realizes how important it is, more than ever before, to give back to a country who had given him and his family so much affection and respect, to become a voice for the people, to become their leader in their quest to make Pakistan the greatest country in the world.

    Deeply passionate with tremendous confidence in the abilities of his countrymen, Moonis is a firm believer that progressive politics and grass root developmental work are critical in changing the lives of people for the better. Therefore, Moonis aims to develop innovative approaches to challenge the status quo and get results for Pakistan.

    Starting at the grass-roots level, eye to eye with the masses, Moonis endeavors to spend as much time as possible among the people, working towards solving their problems, giving them courage and hope for a better future.. This interaction has strengthened his resolve that the Pakistani people will do anything for their country and anything for anyone who works towards a brighter tomorrow.

    So Moonis invites you to join him in this journey…we have a long road ahead with more problems than solution, more enemies than friends, more challenges than opportunities. But it is up to us, the people of Pakistan to implement the change… the change that needs to begin today.

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoonisElahi6
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoonisElahiOfficial/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mooniselahi/
    Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3C...oSRQChMnWfqnKw
    Webiste: http://mooniselahi.org/



    "I INVITE YOU TO JOIN ME IN THE JOURNEY OF MAKING PAKISTAN A GREAT NATION."


    “We have a long road ahead with more problems than solutions, more enemies than friends, more challenges than opportunities. But it is up to us, the people of Pakistan to implement the change…. That needs to begin today.”


    [​IMG]
     
  Mar 28, 2017
    Soldier-X

    I belong to his constituency PP 110 and NA 105, In last election compaign Monis Elahi came here and had visited like every street of his constituency for votes.......we voted both Monis Elahi and Pervaid Elahi..They both won as MPA & MNA respectively....and since then during all these 3-4 years.. we haven't seen them here, i admit PMLQ did alot of work during thier goverment under Musharaf ...but cant see any work or development during these last 3-4 years....our roads are same as they were before 10-15 years. and almost zero improvement in every sector and No jobs....My town with population around 100,000 do not have even a single play ground or park......
    Not gonna vote them again and i don't think PMLQ will win this time from this constituency. specialy without allaince with PTI....as i don't see much support for PMLQ here.
     
    Last edited: Mar 28, 2017
  Mar 28, 2017
    Talwar e Pakistan

    Vote for PMLQ, I remember sudden improvements in Sialkot districts that voted in PMLQ. New road infrastructure, better maintenance, new facilities and nearby we even have a massive PMLQ funded Medical University coming along.
     
  Mar 28, 2017
    I S I

    **** Khaandani siyasat
     
  Mar 29, 2017
    Sadia Saleem

    Dear Mr. Soldier-X thanks for taking time to write your views here. Please reconfirm that you really belongs to Gujrat??
    Please note that Mr. Moonis Elahi is visiting Gujrat city on weekly basis(Specially to his Constituency) while as Mr. Pervaiz Elahi also visits frequently.

    If someone is not informing you then you should follow Moonis Elahi offical Facebook page. So at least you should updated about the reality.

    AS concern to Major Development since 3-4 years in the Gujrat city, please note that #NLeage hold all the developments funds of Gujrat city as well as other cities of Punjab and spending in Lahore for their so called publicity projects like Metro trains.

    But would like to recall your memories that all the major development in Gujrat city has done during Chaudhy Pervaiz Elahi Govt.

    As concern to voting its your right but i must say
    ووٹ اپ کی زندگی کا سچ ہے آپ کے بچوں کا مستقبل ہے
    .خدارا اسے ذلت امیز مت بنائیں

    Thanks for taking time to writing such words. "Noted with thanks"
     
  Mar 29, 2017
    I S I

    You're welcome.
     
  Mar 30, 2017
    Team. Moonis Elahi

    Summers are here and so are 16 to 18 hours of daily Power Outages.

    [​IMG]


    گرمی شروع اور ساتھ ہی
    16-18 گھنٹے بجلی کی لوڈ شیڈنگ بھی

    ن لیگ 90 دن میں لوڈ شیڈنگ ختم کرنے کا دعویٰ
    ن لیگ کا 2015 میں لوڈ شیڈنگ ختم کرنے کا دعویٰ
    ن لیگ کا 2016 میں لوڈ شیڈنگ ختم کرنے کا دعویٰ
    ن لیگ کا 2017 میں لوڈ شیڈنگ ختم کرنے کا دعویٰ
    ن لیگ کا 2018 میں لوڈ شیڈنگ ختم کرنے کا دعویٰ
    ناقص منصوبے ، ناکام پالیسی ، نالائق حکمران
    ن لیگ کی بس یہی پہچان ۔۔

    Team Moonis Elahi
     
  Mar 31, 2017
    Team. Moonis Elahi

    Shehbaz Sharif won’t allow to run many hospitals in Punjab.

    [​IMG]

    پاکستان مسلم لیگ کی منڈی بہاؤالدین میں 2007 سے تیار
    ڈسٹرکٹ ہیڈ کواٹرز ہسپتال کی عمارت


    پچھلے 10 سال سے جس کے استعمال کی نہیں دی سی ایم شہباز نے اجازت
    پاکستان مسلم لیگ کے عوامی صحت کے کئی منصوبے
    سی ایم شہباز کی انتقامی سیاست کا شکار





    Team Moonis Elahi

     
  Apr 1, 2017
    mingle

    Punjab saw best development era under ch pervez elahi.
     
  Apr 3, 2017
    Team. Moonis Elahi

    Pakistan Muslim League Workers Convention is going to be held in Sargodha on 5th April.

    [​IMG]


    انشا اللہ خوشحالی کا وہی دور ہم واپس لائیں گے
    پاکستان مسلم لیگ ورکرز کنونشن سرگودھا


    5 اپریل بروز بدھ دن 1 بجے
    پرائم کیسل ہال، لاہور روڈ، سرگودھا



    Team Moonis Elahi



    Instead of firing the Power Minister over 16hrs Power Outages, PMLN makes the Power Secretary a scape goat.

    [​IMG]




    ملک میں جاری خوفناک لوڈ شیڈنگ کا ذمہ دار کون؟

    وفاقی سیکرٹری برائے بجلی کو
    قربانی کا بکرا بنا کر ن لیگ نے اپنی حکومت کے
    نالائق وزیر برائے بجلی کو پھر سے بچا لیا
    کو ئی شرم ہوتی ہے ! کو ئی حیا ہوتی ہے





    Team Moonis Elahi

     
  Apr 4, 2017
    Team. Moonis Elahi

    Lahore gets 62% Punjab ADP while Rest of Punjab being starved of basic facilities.

    [​IMG]



    صرف لاہور میں
    پنجاب کے کل سالانہ ترقیاتی بجٹ کا 62 فیصد استعمال
    (اکاؤنٹنٹ جنرل پنجاب )

    پنجاب کے عوام غریب ،بے روزگار اور بے کس
    ن لیگ کے لئے تو اہم ہیں ، میٹرو ٹرین اور جنگلہ بس



    Team Moonis Elahi



    Power demand and production gap is due to less Hydro Power Generation. Kala bagh Dam is the best solution.

    [​IMG]





    سستی بجلی زیادہ پانی۔۔۔مانگے ہر اک پاکستانی

    بجلی کی موجودہ مانگ 14800 میگا واٹ
    بجلی کی موجودہ پیداوار 9500 میگا واٹ
    بجلی کا شارٹ فال 5300 میگا واٹ
    بجلی کی مانگ اور پیداوار کا فر ق مٹاؤ
    کالاباغ ڈیم بناؤ


    Team Moonis Elahi

     
  Apr 4, 2017
    Pak.one

    Why don't you build it your govt in five years.this govt is building Dasu dam Diamir bhasa dam and other hydro and coal power projects which will bring 12000 MW in national grid and also two new transmission lines from mutiyari to lahore and mutiyari to faisalabad so chill and rest in peace your time will never came again as chaudhary shujat said these words for the pmlq now "Mitti Pau"
     
  Apr 4, 2017
    Sadia Saleem

    Dear Brother ! This is what nation is hearing from last 4 years, but nothing happens on grounds.
    Would you please share the list of such dams which this govt have complete yet?
     
  Apr 4, 2017
    Sher Shah Awan

    PML-Q tenure under Musharraf was one of the best we ever had. Good to see representation of their representative on this forum.
     
  Apr 4, 2017
    Max

    King's party did awesome job for Pakistan. i miss 2004 to 2006.. they did blunder by joining PPP govt.

    Anyways i dont see its role in future politics as most of its leaders have left the party..
     
