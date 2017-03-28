PML | Moonis Elahi 's Political Desk

I belong to his constituency PP 110 and NA 105, In last election compaign Monis Elahi came here and had visited like every street of his constituency for votes.......we voted both Monis Elahi and Pervaid Elahi..They both won as MPA & MNA respectively....and since then during all these 3-4 years.. we haven't seen them here, i admit PMLQ did alot of work during thier goverment under Musharaf ...but cant see any work or development during these last 3-4 years....our roads are same as they were before 10-15 years. and almost zero improvement in every sector and No jobs....My town with population around 100,000 do not have even a single play ground or park......

Not gonna vote them again and i don't think PMLQ will win this time from this constituency. specialy without allaince with PTI....as i don't see much support for PMLQ here.

