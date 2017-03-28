PML | Moonis Elahi 's Political Desk

Mission: “TO PROVIDE A LEADERSHIP ALTERNATIVE THAT WILL WORK TOWARDS THE RESOLUTION OF MAJOR CHALLENGES IMPLEMENTATION OF DYNAMIC IDEAS AND EXECUTION OF A SOUND POLITICAL FRAMEWORK” BIOGRAPHY: Moonis Elahi is the elder son of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former Chief Minister of Punjab and former deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan. He is the nephew of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the grandson of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi (Late), a highly prominent politician of his time. Moonis Elahi was born on 12 April, 1976 in Lahore. He studied at Lahore American School till 11th grade. He graduated from TASIS, The American School in England, London. He obtained his BBA degree in business from Wharton School of Business, Pennsylvania,USA. On his return to Pakistan in 1999, Moonis Elahi joined his family business. However it wasn’t too long until the political genes kicked in, beckoning towards a shift in responsibilities. At present, Moonis’s day-to-day roles are divided between managing his family’s business of diversified industrial units and working actively on political and development projects in Lahore and other parts of Pakistan.. Moonis realizes how important it is, more than ever before, to give back to a country who had given him and his family so much affection and respect, to become a voice for the people, to become their leader in their quest to make Pakistan the greatest country in the world. Deeply passionate with tremendous confidence in the abilities of his countrymen, Moonis is a firm believer that progressive politics and grass root developmental work are critical in changing the lives of people for the better. Therefore, Moonis aims to develop innovative approaches to challenge the status quo and get results for Pakistan. Starting at the grass-roots level, eye to eye with the masses, Moonis endeavors to spend as much time as possible among the people, working towards solving their problems, giving them courage and hope for a better future.. This interaction has strengthened his resolve that the Pakistani people will do anything for their country and anything for anyone who works towards a brighter tomorrow. So Moonis invites you to join him in this journey…we have a long road ahead with more problems than solution, more enemies than friends, more challenges than opportunities. But it is up to us, the people of Pakistan to implement the change… the change that needs to begin today. Twitter: https://twitter.com/MoonisElahi6 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoonisElahiOfficial/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mooniselahi/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3C...oSRQChMnWfqnKw Webiste: http://mooniselahi.org/ "I INVITE YOU TO JOIN ME IN THE JOURNEY OF MAKING PAKISTAN A GREAT NATION." “We have a long road ahead with more problems than solutions, more enemies than friends, more challenges than opportunities. But it is up to us, the people of Pakistan to implement the change…. That needs to begin today.”