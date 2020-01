We have heard PMIK calling Modi and RSS Nazis and Fascists for the last two years.



Being a great student of history, PMIK surely knows that what he says is patently incorrect.



It is widely known that RSS was created by British to weaken the Indian freedom struggle started by the Congress party.



It was Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army which was in alliance with the axis forces (Germany & Japan) to fight the British colonial rule not the RSS.



So why was PMIK so successful in repeating this lie with no rebuttal from RSS/Modi?



The answer lies in the fact that Modi/RSS have positioned themselves as the Indian nationalists. Any clarification of history by them to disassociate themselves from the Axis forces would certainly opens the pandora's box and reveal their true association with the British.



This is where the master strategy of PMIK has worked.



PMIK has repeated this lie to the point that this has now become a mainstream fact that no one dares to deny.



The winner is clearly Pakistan thanks to great acumen, communication and leadership of PMIK.



All Pakistanis need to thank PMIK for this great service to our nation.

Click to expand...