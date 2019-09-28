We have to change the colonial mindset: PM Imran | The Express Tribune Asks if the British can become scientists, why not our people

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the impression that only the West can develop was wrong and the British colonial mindset needed to be changed.PM Imran inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur which would offer special courses in artificial intelligence, engineering and food technology."Why can't we do or innovate anything?" the PM asked. " It is because we copy. If the British can become scientists, why not our people?""Pakistan has the advantage of having a high youth population so a lot of development is possible," he said, "Unfortunately, no attention was given education in the past. One should focus on making more progress in the work rather than indulging in self-praise for achievements," he said addressing the inaugurating ceremony.PM Imran added that after getting elected, his government spent the first year improving the economy and the second in fighting with Covid-19 pandemic. He lauded China for helping Pakistan in every field."They want to invest in education by enacting a law against misuse of funds," he said, "The nation has to decide where to save money and then invest in education. The more we spend on education, the more our children will benefit."Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.Earlier, in a tweet, the Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (retried) Asim Saleem Bajwa said the project reflects the vision of state of the art science and technology education infrastructure and broad-based industrial and knowledge-based economy.