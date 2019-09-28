What's new

Featured PMIK inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur

313ghazi

313ghazi

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
7,497
35
14,392
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
HARIPUR:
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the impression that only the West can develop was wrong and the British colonial mindset needed to be changed.
PM Imran inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur which would offer special courses in artificial intelligence, engineering and food technology.

"Why can't we do or innovate anything?" the PM asked. " It is because we copy. If the British can become scientists, why not our people?"

"Pakistan has the advantage of having a high youth population so a lot of development is possible," he said, "Unfortunately, no attention was given education in the past. One should focus on making more progress in the work rather than indulging in self-praise for achievements," he said addressing the inaugurating ceremony.
PM Imran added that after getting elected, his government spent the first year improving the economy and the second in fighting with Covid-19 pandemic. He lauded China for helping Pakistan in every field.

"They want to invest in education by enacting a law against misuse of funds," he said, "The nation has to decide where to save money and then invest in education. The more we spend on education, the more our children will benefit."

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, in a tweet, the Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (retried) Asim Saleem Bajwa said the project reflects the vision of state of the art science and technology education infrastructure and broad-based industrial and knowledge-based economy.

tribune.com.pk

We have to change the colonial mindset: PM Imran | The Express Tribune

Asks if the British can become scientists, why not our people
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S PMIK Housing Program.Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath | 10 July 2020 Infrastructure & Development 2
313ghazi People’s trust in judicial system has been shaken: PMIK Insaf - Justice 19
J Open appeal to PMIK Members Club 40
A PMIK is the best thing that happened to Pakistan Central & South Asia 26
StormBreaker PMIK meets President Erdogan 17.12.2019 | Geneva Strategic & Foreign Affairs 17
gangsta_rap PMIK & Hamid Gul in the mid 90s threatened to kidnap Edhi Pakistani Siasat 10
Indus Pakistan "Pakistan - 5,000 years old" PMIK in China Pakistan History 159
S Conspiracy against PMIK General Photos & Multimedia 11
Mangus Ortus Novem Orya Maqbool Jan cries while describing speech of Our PMIK! Members Club 44
S PMIK,s Exclusive interviews Kashmir War 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top