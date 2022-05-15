PMC National MDCAT Registration 2022 Announce

Today Pakistan Medical Commission announce the National MDCAT Registration. According to the 11th Meeting of the Academic Board, the registration will start on 25th May 2022.
Pakistan Medical Commission PMC will conduct national mdcat online in Pakistan as well as internationally. According to the academic board, 20 test centers will be set up across the country.
