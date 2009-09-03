PMC National MDCAT (NMDCAT Syllabus)

Ikram Sadiq
Recently Prime minister of Pakistan rejects the summary of the medical entry test in Pakistan. Now Pakistan Medical Commission going to conduct a National MDCAT across Pakistan. The National MDCAT Called as NMDCAT which has the same syllabus for all candidates in the country.
Dr. Nisherwan Barki the mastermind of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer hospital is behind these reforms. Now everything will be according to the International Standard. Dr. Nosherwan Barki is working in the teaching Hospital of the United States of America.
The Pakistan Medical Commission will announce the new date of National MDCAT on 2nd October 2020. The PMC will be fully functional within a week.
There are big changes in NMDCAT As well as in the complete medical education. The PMC introduces the National Licensing Examination for medical graduates the first time in the history of Pakistan. This exam will evaluate the medical graduate. NLE is mandatory after the MBBS. The test will be the same for Local Medical graduates as well as foreign medical graduates.
The Candidate must prepare according to the PMC NMDCAT Syllabus. For question come here for a discussion on this forum
