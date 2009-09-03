What's new

PMC National MDCAT (NMDCAT Syllabus)

I

Ikram Sadiq

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 26, 2018
15
0
12
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Recently Prime minister of Pakistan rejects the summary of the medical entry test in Pakistan. Now Pakistan Medical Commission going to conduct a National MDCAT across Pakistan. The National MDCAT Called as NMDCAT which has the same syllabus for all candidates in the country.

Dr. Nisherwan Barki the mastermind of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer hospital is behind these reforms. Now everything will be according to the International Standard. Dr. Nosherwan Barki is working in the teaching Hospital of the United States of America.


The Pakistan Medical Commission will announce the new date of National MDCAT on 2nd October 2020. The PMC will be fully functional within a week.

There are big changes in NMDCAT As well as in the complete medical education. The PMC introduces the National Licensing Examination for medical graduates the first time in the history of Pakistan. This exam will evaluate the medical graduate. NLE is mandatory after the MBBS. The test will be the same for Local Medical graduates as well as foreign medical graduates.

The Candidate must prepare according to the PMC NMDCAT Syllabus. For question come here for a discussion on this forum
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H PMC Bank collapse: 'We lost our money and then our son' Social & Current Events 1
CrazyZ PMC Bank collapse: 'We lost our money and then our son' Central & South Asia 1
Möbius Curve Liwa-al-Quds Training by Russian PMC's. (Another video). Middle East & Africa 4
Austin Powers Russia says 5 Wagner PMC were KIA by American army in eastern Syria Middle East & Africa 6
L Clarify curbs on development: PMC to Defence Indian Defence Forum 0
U PMC Business is Violence for Profit. World Affairs 1
beijingwalker Azerbaijani president congratulates his China counterpart on the Chinese National Day China & Far East 0
Imran Khan India in grip of Islamophobia due to its RSS-inspired leadership, PM Imran tells United Nation General Assembly Central & South Asia 10
zeroboy Pakistan PM Imran Khan Speech at 75th United Nations General Assembly Session | 25 Sep 2020 Political Videos 17
ghazi52 National T20 Cup First XI tournament Sports 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top