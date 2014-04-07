What's new

PMA Long Course 134 Registration mistake

Salam,

I was filling out the online registration form for my brother and mistakenly selected ASRC Quetta though i wanted to choose Rawalpindi as Quetta is too far away. The application has been registered now. Is there a way to get it modified or cancelled, so I could register again.

I'd be grateful for your timely guidance. My brother has a very good academic record and should comfortable get into an engineering university, but he wants to join Army at any cost. I hope he doesn't have to wait for another six months
 
i have same problem while the Default is Gilgit so mistakenly selected gilgit and application rejected, as per reason wrong selection center selected i called to nearest ASRC they said you did mistake but no solution for it? anyone other knows about it its very serious mater how to get it solved..?
 
I've a problem of my father's CNIC When I enters mine and my father's CNIC number they say that the father/guardian CNIC doesnot match to the CNIC you provided at the time of the registration.
Is there any solution for this can anyone pls respond to my msg quickly.
 
Abdul Muiz Khan said:
I've a problem of my father's CNIC When I enters mine and my father's CNIC number they say that the father/guardian CNIC doesnot match to the CNIC you provided at the time of the registration.
Is there any solution for this can anyone pls respond to my msg quickly.
what are the first five letters of both CNICs?
 
PanzerKiel said:
If the numbers are different then there is a real problem. They should be same.
Sir when I registered those CNIC numbers I didn't saw problem in mine and my father's CNIC number but when I open my exam slip then this error occurred.

PanzerKiel said:
If the numbers are different then there is a real problem. They should be same.
No sir numbers are not different both numbers start with 61101
 

