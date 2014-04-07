PMA Long Course 134 Registration mistake

Salam,



I was filling out the online registration form for my brother and mistakenly selected ASRC Quetta though i wanted to choose Rawalpindi as Quetta is too far away. The application has been registered now. Is there a way to get it modified or cancelled, so I could register again.



I'd be grateful for your timely guidance. My brother has a very good academic record and should comfortable get into an engineering university, but he wants to join Army at any cost. I hope he doesn't have to wait for another six months