PM VOWS TO DEVELOP BALOCHISTAN’S COASTAL AREAS FOR TOURISM

The prime minister, who arrived in the port city on a day-long visit today, traveled to Lasbela. He inaugurated a tree plantation campaign at Sonmiani Beach.Addressing a gathering here, he said people of Muslim countries would travel to Europe for tourism but they have stopped going there due to Islamophobia and instead visit Pakistan.Noting that there is a need to improve the living standards of locals, PM Khan said it is up to the government to take steps in this regard. Balochistan legged behind due to the federal government paying no attention to the province, he pointed out.He lamented that the people who got elected from Balochistan areas didn’t even focus on the province’s uplift.We have decided to take Balochistan forward as its development would lead to Pakistan’s development, the prime minister avowed, adding the province had never been given Rs1 trillion worth of funds for uplift schemes before.He said he was lucky that he came here to visit the beautiful city.